  Klopp confident Liverpool can win title without being at their best

Klopp confident Liverpool can win title without being at their best

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

  Liverpool two wins away from title when campaign was postponed on March 13
LONDON: Jurgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool have no need to be at their “all-time best” in order to clinch a first English league title in 30 years.

Premier League officials are now aiming to restart the season in mid-June, with Liverpool just two wins away from the title when the campaign was postponed on March 13 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

For so long the dominant force in English football, the Merseysiders have not been crowned domestic champions in the Premier League era, with the last of their league titles coming when they won the old First Division crown in 1990.

But as teams start returning to training, Liverpool manager Klopp has tried to ease any mounting pressure on his runaway leaders who are 25 points clear at the top.

“Football is a game where everyone is pretty much in the same situation we play against another team and we don’t have to be at our all-time best we have to be at our best possible and that’s exactly the same for the other teams,” he told the BBC’s Football Focus program.

“Whenever we will start we will have had the same time for preparation and our job was always, and always will be, to use the situation you are in. We will be in as good a shape as possible.”

Meanwhile, the German boss said he was desperate to return to “normal life” after an unexpected two-month break by getting back to Liverpool’s Melwood training base, where players will initially train in small groups.

“Lockdown has been as good as possible; it’s not exactly what I want to do but it’s what we all have to do so we try to make the best of it,” said Klopp.

“We started eight weeks ago and now you feel everyone is desperate to get back to a ‘new’ normal life.

“I have missed the boys the most because we have created a group there not only the boys but all the people at Melwood because we have a really good relationship and we became friends over the last four-and-a-half years.

“We see each other pretty often with Zoom and those things but it’s still not the same and going back to Melwood and doing all the things we usually do is something I really miss.”

In another development, Watford manager Nigel Pearson has raised the possibility of a coronavirus-related death should the Premier League season resume amid the pandemic.

Pearson has doubts about “Project Restart” with much of Britain still in lockdown due to COVID-19.

“God forbid we have a fatality,” he told The Times. “People are closing their eyes to the threat.

“Yes, we would like to restart it but it’s got to be safe. We should be cautious. To ignore possibilities is foolhardy. It’s about safeguarding people’s health.”

Pearson, whose Watford side are presently above the relegation zone on goal difference alone, added: “We have to try to believe (British government) advice that we’re being given that we’ve reached the peak but there’s still an incredible number of people losing their lives through this.

“The death toll in the UK is anything between 33,000 and 38,000. That’s filling our stadium and then filling it half again. It’s a sobering thought.”

Norwich captain Grant Hanley has become the latest Premier League player to express concerns about a resumption of the season, with Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, Tottenham’s Danny Rose, on loan at Newcastle this season, and Brighton’s Glenn Murray having already voiced their worries.

“I think the overall feeling is that players have got concerns,” Hanley told Sky Sports.

“Looking at the protocols for going back to training, I think that’s probably fair enough. But it’s just the next step after that, like where do we go from there? In terms of going back into contact training and games.

“My missus is pregnant and she’s due at the start of July, so there’s obviously worries there for myself.

“There’s nothing (in terms of the) sort of information being given to us on, for example, how do we travel to games? Where do we stay? What are the hotels? How can we guarantee hotels are going to be safe for us to be in?

“Ultimately it’s putting your family at risk that is the main concern and that’s the worry I think all the teams will have at this minute in time.”

Topics: Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

Football makes a welcome return in Germany, but road to normality remains long

Updated 16 May 2020
Ali Khaled

  Borussia Dortmund beat Schalke 4-0 at a silent Signal Iduna Park
DUBAI: Football is back. But not as we know it.

Signal Iduna Park, usually heaving with 80,000 fans on match day, was empty. The Yellow Wall, where Borussia Dortmund’s most colorful supporters stand, was missing the black and yellow scarfs and banners. And there was no pre-match rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.

In the age of coronavirus, the “Revierderby” against Schalke, one of Germany’s most passionate fixtures, was played behind closed doors for the first time ever.

In any event, Dortmund did not miss the support, going on to claim an easy 4-0 win over their fierce rivals.

But this, and five other matches taking place across Germany, held significance far beyond mere results. This was a test.

The resumption of football in Germany was more about whether football can get back to any sense of normality in the coming months, and crucially, with no health risks to anyone involved. The jury will be out over long term consequences, but as a first step back this will be a case of so far, so good.

Though competitive football has been taking place around the world, as in South Korea’s K-League, this was the first of Europe’s big leagues to return to action. The Premier League, La Liga and Series A, in particular, would certainly be on the look out for any pointers here.

Among fans on social media there were excitement and skepticism in equal measure.

“Football without supporters is nothing,” as the famous slogan goes, was a common refrain.

Outwardly, the action itself on the pitch seemed to be a case of business as usual. There were no obvious signs of nerves regarding safety issues, with both teams, as expected, not backing out of any physical challenges. There was, not surprisingly, an element of inevitable ring-rustiness.

“This is not football,” one fan, Nick Collins, tweeted. On the lack of fans, @NinaKauser posted: “Must be weird playing a rival team without fans.”

There were plenty of jokes too.

“VAR. It could start an argument in an empty stadium,” Scraggy_74 tweeted.

Even Kylian Mbappe was sat in front of his television following the action.

Once the cobwebs were cast aside, it was Dortmund who were the more dominant team in the opening stages, though Schalke’s Daniel Caligiuri almost gave the visitors the lead on 25 minutes but was denied by Roman Burki in goal.

Minutes later, Erling Braut Haaland, the revelation of this interrupted season, got on the end of a Thorgan Hazard cross to give the home team a deserved lead. The dancing celebration was social distanced and funny, though somewhat out of place considering the physical interactions on display.

The play was often scrappy, and a poor clearance by Schalke’s goalkeeper was ruthlessly punished by Dortmund, with Raphael Guerreiro doubling the lead just before half-time.

Even with 45 minutes left to play, the game looked up for Schalke.

Certainly when you factor in the tiredness expected to creep into the latter stages of the match after such a long lay-off, a dramatic comeback looked unlikely.

Any doubt was removed three minutes after the restart when Hazard finished clinically after being played through by Haaland; 3-0, game over.

When Guerreiro made it 4-0 with a deft finish with the outside of the left boot, again after being set up by the irrepressible Haaland, Schalke looked ready to head home with almost half an hour left.

The scoreline did raise the emory of a famous derby from November 2017, when after racing into a four-goal lead after only 25 minutes, Dortmund were astonishingly held to a draw thanks to four goals by Schalke in the last half an hour.

Here there was more chance of four more Dortmund goals than of a miracle comeback. But having guaranteed the three points, Dortmund eased off.

At full time, having reduced Bayern Munich’s lead at the top of the table to a point, the Dortmund players, tongue in cheek, applauded the empty Yellow Wall as is customary.

“The team have been working hard, so I’m not surprised (at the result),” man of the match Haaland said. “Of course, normally there are 80,000 here … but we were never afraid of anything, and you saw today we had full control. A good start.”

Understated, and in the circumstances, wise words. 

Organizers of the Bundesliga, Premier League and others, not to mention the players and fans, will all be cautiously optimistic too. Football is back, but the road to normality remains a very long one.

Topics: Bundesliga Germany football soccer

