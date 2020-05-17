You are here

Huda Beauty debuts its very first mascara

The Huda Kattan-helmed brand launched its very first mascara. (Supplied)
DUBAI: After launching her cult brand seven years ago with a pair of false eyelashes, Iraqi-American beauty mogul Huda Kattan has debuted Huda Beauty’s  very first mascara. This week, the cosmetics label made its first foray into the mascara world with the release of Legit Lashes. 

Featuring two wands – one for lengthening and one for volume – the Legit Lashes mascara is designed to give anyone bold, dramatic eyelashes one coat at a time. It’s hardly surprising then that the product, which was nearly five years in the making, resulted in a waiting list of 10,000 people just 12-hours after its reveal. 

The trick? Apply in zig-zag motions from root to tip for a head-turning, false lash effect.

The new product will be available for purchase from May 20 at Sephora stores as well as hudabeauty.com.

This Moroccan designer launched a mentorship program to support young African creatives

Updated 33 min 2 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem

This Moroccan designer launched a mentorship program to support young African creatives

Updated 33 min 2 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: Moroccan-Norweigan designer Anwar Bougroug launched his eponymous unisex label a little over four years ago with a focus on traditional Moroccan handcraft. His creations went on to capture the attention of prestigious publications, securing him a spot on Forbes Africa’s 30 under 30 class of 2020. 

Today, the designer is launching a new initiative called Bougroug Youth Mentorship Program, which will help move the African fashion industry further into the future by nurturing emerging labels from the continent amid the coronavirus pandemic.  

“I was hearing from a lot of young creatives that they were really struggling to keep their motivation up and make ends meet,” shared Bougroug with Arab News of his decision to launch the program. 

The mentorship program is open to the African diaspora from all parts of the world. (Supplied)

“Since I launched my own fashion brand, many young people in Morocco reached out to me and told me they wanted to do the same,” explained Bougroug.  “So I saw an opportunity to help these people reach their dreams,” he added.

Initially, the program was exclusive to Morocco’s creative community, however, within hours, the designer began receiving applications from designers, photographers, stylists and models from countries scattered across Africa, including Sudan, South-Africa, Ghana and Botswana.

“I decided to open the program for everyone that could really benefit from it, no matter where they are located in the world,” he explained. 

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social-distancing measures in place, the mentorship scheme will kick off with gatherings on social chatting application Zoom where Bougroug will offer guidance on opportunities, help them refine their ideas and projects and provide uplifting career advice.

Bougroug aims to introduce 25 young African creatives to careers in the fashion industry. (Supplied)

Afterwards, the designer aims to meet with young designers based in Morocco face-to-face and travel to any of the countries where the participants live if and whenever travel restrictions are lifted. 

With the new program, Bougroug aims to introduce 25 young African creatives to careers in the fashion industry and give them the tools to succeed in the industry. 

“Africa has so much potential to further develop its fashion industry,” notes Bougroug. “People in Africa are extremely skilled and creative. What is missing is the voice that tells people to go after their dreams. By giving young people a chance, they will develop their skill sets and the industry will start to take shape and we will eventually have a healthy industry and ecosystem similar to the ones we see for instance in Europe,” he says. 

Those who wish to apply can send an email to [email protected]

Topics: Anwar Bougroug

