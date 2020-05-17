RIYADH: The field supervision teams of the Ministry of Commerce have carried out 9,677 inspections across the Kingdom within a week to verify that grocery stores are providing “mada” electronic payment means to consumers.
The outputs showed an increase in stores’ commitment to providing electronic payment means, with 80 percent of the establishments providing electronic payment.
80% of grocery stores shift to e-payments in Saudi Arabia
