Rocket hits near US embassy in Baghdad

Iraqi counter-terrorism forces stand guard in front of the US embassy in the capital Baghdad. (File/AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: One rocket hit near the US embassy in Baghdad early Tuesday morning, security sources told AFP, the first to land in the high-security zone in weeks.
The blast could be heard across the Iraqi capital and triggered security sirens at the US embassy compound but did not cause casualties, the sources confirmed.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
It follows more than two dozen similar attacks against American interests in Iraq since October that the US has blamed on Iran-backed factions among Iraq’s security forces.
The volleys of rockets, which have killed US, British and Iraqi armed personnel, have severely strained ties between Baghdad and Washington.
Tensions reached boiling point in January when the US killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in a drone strike on Baghdad.
But the US and Iraq have hoped to reset the relationship since Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi took the helm earlier this month, with bilateral talks planned for June.
The negotiations are expected to set a framework for the presence of US troops, which deployed to Iraq in 2014 to lead a coalition fighting back the Daesh group.
But the forces are a thorn in the side of Iran and its allies in Iraq, which have insisted they leave the country.
On Sunday, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the US “will not be staying either in Iraq or Syria and must withdraw and will certainly be expelled.”
The US-led coalition has already drawn down its 7,500-strong force in Iraq this year, citing a decreased threat from IS and difficulties training Iraqi forces due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Topics: Iraq Baghdad green zone

Palestine’s only eye hospital appeals for help

Photo: (St John’s Eye Hospital/Facebook)
Updated 19 May 2020
Daoud Kuttab

Palestine’s only eye hospital appeals for help

  • Lockdown and coronavirus sees patients lose out on treatment
Updated 19 May 2020
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: It was clear that Naimeh, a Palestinian woman, needed emergency surgery when she went to a local branch of St John’s Eye Hospital. She would have lost her sight had she not gone. But not all cases are like hers.

The coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdown has limited people’s access to the hospital, with many thousands losing out.

David Dahdal, who is director of development at St John’s, said that 18,000 patients have been unable to go to the hospital.

“1,200 operations that would normally have been conducted by the medical institution’s specialized surgeons had to be canceled,” he told Arab News. “As a result of this sudden loss of patients and operations our losses have reached $1.5 million in the first half of this year.”

He warned that by the end of the year, if the lockdown continued, the hospital’s losses could reach $3.9 million. “We are hoping to raise $2 to $3 million to help take care of the backlog of debt and cover the new demand that we expect will happen once the road is open and regular patients can come.”

St. John’s is registered as a not-for-profit charity and 55 percent of its operational budget comes from external funds. The remaining amount is covered by UNRWA and the Palestinian Ministry of Health, which normally refers patients with eyesight needs to the hospital.

Dahdal said that the ministry had given priority to coronavirus cases and emergencies. Eye operations are considered non-essential and the ministry has stopped funding patient cases connected to eye diseases.

St. John’s has launched a global appeal for support to keep its doors open as it expects a big inflow of patients once the lockdown eases.

Dahdal said that the World Health Organization had agreed to support the appeal and that it would be publicly calling on donors to support it too.

Ahmad Budeiri, the coordinator of the Jerusalem Alliance to Deal with the Coronavirus, said that the hospital was important and needed support.

“We are aware that the lockdown and the focus on coronavirus have caused specialized hospitals like St. John’s to lose their regular patients,” he told Arab News. “We encourage those who can to support this important charitable hospital. The pressures on hospitals that treat coronavirus patients are huge, but we do need the whole medical system not to fail. We do believe the eye hospital should be supported because the coronavirus pandemic taught a big lesson that our medical system needs a very big push and support. One virus exposed all the failures of the years.”

Ahmad Rwaidy is the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s representative in Palestine. He said that the OIC’s Solidarity Fund had voted in January to support St. John’s.

“This is a specialized hospital that provides badly needed medical support to Palestinians throughout Palestine and we are pleased to be able to help this hospital,” Rwaidy told Arab News. Around $100,000 would be delivered in June, he added as he called on OIC member states to help St John’s and make direct contributions.

King Hussein and Queen Noor of Jordan were among the earliest patrons of St John’s. The Queen Noor Foundation has been active in circulating the appeal to potential Arab donors and has already received positive results.

Last month a medical official, Dr. Walid Nammour, told Arab News that Jerusalem’s hospitals would need at least $7 million in order to meet the expected emergency caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Nammour, who is the secretary of the East Jerusalem Hospital Network, said that Palestinian hospitals had been experiencing financial difficulties even before the COVID-19 global health emergency.

Topics: St John’s Eye Hospital

