Organization of Islamic Cooperation to pursue response campaign until virus contained

RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday said all its institutions are working in different sectors to help overcome the problems caused due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The OIC General Secretariat emphasized that it will pursue its response campaign until the virus is contained, and will continue to support the overall efforts to cushion the impact of the pandemic on member states.

The organization has also launched a campaign on social media to raise awareness about the virus and to highlight its efforts during the health crisis.

OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen has also approved an initiative launched by the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF) to defeat the pandemic. The ISF has dedicated a fund to help member states, especially those that are the least developed, battle the coronavirus.

Regarding the health impacts of the pandemic, the OIC in coordination with the UAE, which assumes the chairmanship of the 7th Islamic Conference of Health Ministers, held an extraordinary virtual ministerial meeting of the OIC Steering Health Committee.

A key recommendation of the joint statement issued was the need to increase and accelerate the transparent exchange of information on the pandemic.