You are here

  • Home
  • Organization of Islamic Cooperation to pursue response campaign until virus contained

Organization of Islamic Cooperation to pursue response campaign until virus contained

The OIC on Monday underlined that it has mobilized all its resources to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w7574

Updated 19 May 2020
Arab News

Organization of Islamic Cooperation to pursue response campaign until virus contained

Updated 19 May 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday said all its institutions are working in different sectors to help overcome the problems caused due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The OIC General Secretariat emphasized that it will pursue its response campaign until the virus is contained, and will continue to support the overall efforts to cushion the impact of the pandemic on member states.

The organization has also launched a campaign on social media to raise awareness about the virus and to highlight its efforts during the health crisis.

OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen has also approved an initiative launched by the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF) to defeat the pandemic. The ISF has dedicated a fund to help member states, especially those that are the least developed, battle the coronavirus.

Regarding the health impacts of the pandemic, the OIC in coordination with the UAE, which assumes the chairmanship of the 7th Islamic Conference of Health Ministers, held an extraordinary virtual ministerial meeting of the OIC Steering Health Committee. 

A key recommendation of the joint statement issued was the need to increase and accelerate the transparent exchange of information on the pandemic.

 

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Middle-East
Organization of Islamic Cooperation calls for aid to flood-stricken Aden
Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation holds virtual symposium on COVID-19

Prominent Saudi businessman Saleh Kamel dies

Saleh Abdullah Kamel. (Supplied)
Updated 19 May 2020
Arab News

Prominent Saudi businessman Saleh Kamel dies

  • Kamel was involved in efforts to expand trade significantly among member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation
Updated 19 May 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Prominent Saudi businessman Saleh Abdullah Kamel, born 1941, died in Jeddah on Monday. He was the chairman and founder of the Dallah Al-Baraka Group, one of the Middle East’s largest conglomerates.

Kamel was chairman of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI)  (2009-201) as well as the Islamic Chamber of Commerce.

In an interview with this newspaper of Aug. 10, 2012 he estimated the total value of Islamic zakat in the Kingdom at SR 1 trillion. “Such a huge amount could be used to solve many economic and social problems in the country.” He said that people should pay zakat for real estate properties that have been offered for sale. “We Muslims should understand the economic wisdom behind the system if we collect and use zakat properly for it can bring about substantial improvement in our economic conditions.

He was called “the father of contemporary Islamic finance,” and received Malaysia’s Royal Award for Islamic Finance in November 2010.

He was involved in efforts to expand trade significantly among member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

In his capacity as chairman of Dallah Al-Baraka Group , he led numerous projects to promote Saudi Arabia as a regional economic force.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Eight more people succumb to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Recoveries from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia now higher than active cases

Latest updates

Ramadan recipes: Arabic mixed grill from Syrian chef Zafer Al-Fares
Scores of shops closed in Kuwait for violating coronavirus precautionary measures
UAE foreign residents can return to country starting June
Yemeni army kills Houthis, liberates parts of Sanaa
Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.