Saudi students take part in international science fair

Photo/Supplied
Updated 19 May 2020
SPA

Updated 19 May 2020

SPA

  • The fair will continue until May 22 with the participation of 55 countries, 1,255 students and 1,030 science projects
Updated 19 May 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Twenty Saudi male and female students are participating in the International Science and Engineering Fair, which was launched on Monday virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Represented by the King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) and the Saudi Education Ministry, the Kingdom is taking part in the fair with 20 science projects designed by talented Saudi students.

The fair will continue until May 22 with the participation of 55 countries, 1,255 students and 1,030 science projects.

The 20 Saudi students, male and female, were selected from a pool of 76,000 students worldwide on the basis of their projects submitted to the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity.

The team underwent various training programs organized by Mawhiba throughout the year, and includes Wud Al-Saadoon, Dima Al-Melhem, Aseel Boukhari, Shawq Madani, Noura Al-Omri, Raneem Al-Mansoor, Lama Jarad, Rand Al-Dawsari, Ibrahim Al-Dolaijan, Basheer Al-Dajani and Abdullah Al-Sannan from the General Directorate of Education, Eastern Province; Youssef Al-Rabiah, Youssef Al-Toaijari, Rakan Al-Remyan, Mounira Al-Brahim and Moudi Al-Marzouqi from the Department of Education in Riyadh; Nouran Aalem from the Department of Education in Makkah, Thouraa Al-Dabagh and Lana Al-Abbassi from the Department of Education in Jeddah, and Liann Al-Hamshi from the Department of Education in Hail.

This year’s fair includes topics about science, technology, and a series of panels and presentations about COVID-19. The projects will not be arbitrated, but only presented by qualified students.

 

Topics: King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba)

Prominent Saudi businessman Saleh Kamel dies

Saleh Abdullah Kamel. (Supplied)
Updated 19 May 2020
Arab News

Updated 19 May 2020

Arab News

  • Kamel was involved in efforts to expand trade significantly among member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation
Updated 19 May 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Prominent Saudi businessman Saleh Abdullah Kamel, born 1941, died in Jeddah on Monday. He was the chairman and founder of the Dallah Al-Baraka Group, one of the Middle East’s largest conglomerates.

Kamel was chairman of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI)  (2009-201) as well as the Islamic Chamber of Commerce.

In an interview with this newspaper of Aug. 10, 2012 he estimated the total value of Islamic zakat in the Kingdom at SR 1 trillion. “Such a huge amount could be used to solve many economic and social problems in the country.” He said that people should pay zakat for real estate properties that have been offered for sale. “We Muslims should understand the economic wisdom behind the system if we collect and use zakat properly for it can bring about substantial improvement in our economic conditions.

He was called “the father of contemporary Islamic finance,” and received Malaysia’s Royal Award for Islamic Finance in November 2010.

He was involved in efforts to expand trade significantly among member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

In his capacity as chairman of Dallah Al-Baraka Group , he led numerous projects to promote Saudi Arabia as a regional economic force.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

