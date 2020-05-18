Saudi students take part in international science fair

RIYADH: Twenty Saudi male and female students are participating in the International Science and Engineering Fair, which was launched on Monday virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Represented by the King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) and the Saudi Education Ministry, the Kingdom is taking part in the fair with 20 science projects designed by talented Saudi students.

The fair will continue until May 22 with the participation of 55 countries, 1,255 students and 1,030 science projects.

The 20 Saudi students, male and female, were selected from a pool of 76,000 students worldwide on the basis of their projects submitted to the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity.

The team underwent various training programs organized by Mawhiba throughout the year, and includes Wud Al-Saadoon, Dima Al-Melhem, Aseel Boukhari, Shawq Madani, Noura Al-Omri, Raneem Al-Mansoor, Lama Jarad, Rand Al-Dawsari, Ibrahim Al-Dolaijan, Basheer Al-Dajani and Abdullah Al-Sannan from the General Directorate of Education, Eastern Province; Youssef Al-Rabiah, Youssef Al-Toaijari, Rakan Al-Remyan, Mounira Al-Brahim and Moudi Al-Marzouqi from the Department of Education in Riyadh; Nouran Aalem from the Department of Education in Makkah, Thouraa Al-Dabagh and Lana Al-Abbassi from the Department of Education in Jeddah, and Liann Al-Hamshi from the Department of Education in Hail.

This year’s fair includes topics about science, technology, and a series of panels and presentations about COVID-19. The projects will not be arbitrated, but only presented by qualified students.