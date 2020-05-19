Saudi Arabia's Board of Grievances holds talks with foreign university

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Board of Grievances on Monday held a virtual meeting with officials of the Case Western Reserve University, which is considered one of the top-ranked research universities in the US.
The meeting was held to discuss a draft memorandum of understanding to boost joint cooperation in the fields of research and training.
Officials from both sides discussed ways to boost joint research and strategies to enhance the efficiency and development of cadres using scientific methods.
It is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to establish and enhance strategic partnerships with international universities specialized in law.
The meeting came following the Saudi Cabinet’s approval.
The aim of such collaborations is to introduce best practices in court administration and international work mechanisms and to streamline court procedures and effective management of cases. The Board of Grievances is an independent administrative judicial commission based in Riyadh.
