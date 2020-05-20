Kuwait firms up plans for repatriation of undocumented expats

You are here

Above, an undocumented expatriate queues outside a Kuwait school that was turned into a center to receive residency violators wishing to avail of the amnesty program on April 16, 2020. (AFP)
DUBAI: The Kuwaiti government is firming up plans to repatriate residency violators who have registered for the amnesty campaign launched throughout April.

Up to 23,500 undocumented expatriates in Kuwait signed for the amnesty program, which permits them to leave the country without paying any fines.

Top Kuwaiti government officials met to discuss the organized return of these expatriates to their countries, state news agency KUNA reported.

They discussed in particular measures taken by foreign affairs officials “coordinating with embassies of concerned states to these missions would shoulder the legal responsibility for facilitating departure for their citizens,” the report added.

Topics: Kuwait

Jordan has flown home 6,855 stranded nationals since May 5

DUBAI: Jordan has since May 5 repatriated 6,855 nationals who were stranded overseas due to travel restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic, and are temporarily quarantined in hotel facilities in Amman the Dead Sea region.

The number Jordanian citizens being evacuated home will further rise as the government-managed operation continues with its repatriation operation on May 28, with flights being sent to Sudan, Hungary, Algeria and some Arab Gulf states to fetch them, according to Mazen Farryah, who is leading the country’s COVID-19 crisis management cell, in a report by state news agency Petra.

Coordination is underway with airlines that will arrive in the Kingdom to fly foreign nationals back home to repatriate Jordanians onboard their flights, Farryah added.

Up to 2,000 caravans have been set up in the Dead Sea region and will all be used to accommodate arrivals in third phase of the repatriation process, he said, and that “we will take into account the financial capacity of returnees, especially those who cannot afford the costs of hotels accommodation.”

An online platform dedicated to receiving return requests will be reactivated in the next two days, and a flight from Doha will be operated on Saturday to repatriate nationals stuck there.

Topics: Coronavirus Jordan

