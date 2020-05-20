Kuwait firms up plans for repatriation of undocumented expats

DUBAI: The Kuwaiti government is firming up plans to repatriate residency violators who have registered for the amnesty campaign launched throughout April.

Up to 23,500 undocumented expatriates in Kuwait signed for the amnesty program, which permits them to leave the country without paying any fines.

Top Kuwaiti government officials met to discuss the organized return of these expatriates to their countries, state news agency KUNA reported.

They discussed in particular measures taken by foreign affairs officials “coordinating with embassies of concerned states to these missions would shoulder the legal responsibility for facilitating departure for their citizens,” the report added.