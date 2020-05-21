You are here

M&S to accelerate change as profit tumbles

M&S priorities will include making its food supply chain more efficient. (AFP)
Updated 21 May 2020
Reuters

LONDON: British retailer Marks & Spencer said that it would accelerate its latest turnaround program as it dealt with the fallout from the coronavirus crisis and a 21 percent fall in annual profit.

When the pandemic hit, M&S, whose shares are down 66 percent over the last year, was already in the midst of another attempt at reinvention after more than a decade of failed revivals.

On Wednesday it said its “never the same again” program would draw on learning from the crisis and capitalize on the opportunities to drive its transformation plan in a changed consumer environment.

M&S said that accelerated priorities include a renewed focus on online through its partnership with Ocado, making its food supply chain more efficient, re-engineering its clothing and home business and speeding-up the “reshaping” of its store estate.

Chief Executive Steve Rowe said that the pandemic had transformed customer and working habits.

“I am determined to act now to capture this and deliver a renewed, more agile business in a world that will never be the same again,” he said.

M&S said that it expected the impact of the crisis to last through the 2020-21 year and that subsequent demand may be depressed.

It has taken measures totalling more than £1 billion ($1.22 billion) to deal with the crisis, including £500 million of planned cost reductions and further actions to manage cash. It has also secured liquidity and managed excess clothing stock.

M&S made a pretax profit before one-off items of £403 million in its year to March 28, down from £512 million in 2018-19.

The group said in March that it would not pay a final dividend for the 2019-20 year, saving £130 million, and said last month that it did not anticipate paying any in 2020-21, saving £210 million. 

Qatari support ‘will not have major impact on Turkish lira’

JEDDAH: Turkey tripled its currency swap agreement with Qatar to $15 billion on the basis of existing currency arrangements in a bid to help steady the Turkish lira on Wednesday.

Turkey has also reportedly been seeking new or expanded swap lines with the US, the UK, China and Japan to forestall a potential currency spiral as the lira reached a record low earlier this month along with a depletion in the Central Bank’s net FX reserves.

However, Turkey has not yet reached an agreement with any of the G20 central banks with which it has been negotiating. Despite Qatar increasing its swap-line limit from $5 billion to $15 billion to enable Turkey to increase its foreign currency reserves, the Turkish economy remains in trouble. 

Timothy Ash, a London-based senior emerging markets strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, said the increase of the swap line from Qatar is unlikely to have a major impact.

“I think Turkey needs additional outside assistance — either G20 swaps or to resort to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). At the moment they are just buying time with the move to hike import tariffs,” he told Arab News.

Experts say that Turkey’s relatively high foreign debt obligations pushed it to diversify its overseas search for external funding rather than approaching the IMF. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will be keen to avoid having to deal with the IMF, having repeatedly criticized its predecessors for doing so.

Over the past few months, Turkey’s net foreign exchange reserves have fallen to under $10 billion. The current free fall in the lira’s value has only added to the country’s financial woes.

Wolfango Piccoli, co-president, political risk advisory at London-based Teneo, says that the $10 billion increase in its swap lines with Qatar only buys Turkey a little more time.

“These are the usual tricks that show the officials remain in denial,” he told Arab News. “It shows how reluctant policymakers are to face reality.”

