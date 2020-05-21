M&S to accelerate change as profit tumbles

LONDON: British retailer Marks & Spencer said that it would accelerate its latest turnaround program as it dealt with the fallout from the coronavirus crisis and a 21 percent fall in annual profit.

When the pandemic hit, M&S, whose shares are down 66 percent over the last year, was already in the midst of another attempt at reinvention after more than a decade of failed revivals.

On Wednesday it said its “never the same again” program would draw on learning from the crisis and capitalize on the opportunities to drive its transformation plan in a changed consumer environment.

M&S said that accelerated priorities include a renewed focus on online through its partnership with Ocado, making its food supply chain more efficient, re-engineering its clothing and home business and speeding-up the “reshaping” of its store estate.

Chief Executive Steve Rowe said that the pandemic had transformed customer and working habits.

“I am determined to act now to capture this and deliver a renewed, more agile business in a world that will never be the same again,” he said.

M&S said that it expected the impact of the crisis to last through the 2020-21 year and that subsequent demand may be depressed.

It has taken measures totalling more than £1 billion ($1.22 billion) to deal with the crisis, including £500 million of planned cost reductions and further actions to manage cash. It has also secured liquidity and managed excess clothing stock.

M&S made a pretax profit before one-off items of £403 million in its year to March 28, down from £512 million in 2018-19.

The group said in March that it would not pay a final dividend for the 2019-20 year, saving £130 million, and said last month that it did not anticipate paying any in 2020-21, saving £210 million.