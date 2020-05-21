You are here

  • Home
  • Iran appeals to people not to travel for Eid holiday to avoid COVID-19 spike

Iran appeals to people not to travel for Eid holiday to avoid COVID-19 spike

Iranians wear protective face masks against the risk of coronavirus contagion as they ride in the metro, in Tehran, Iran, May 20, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wv6sy

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Iran appeals to people not to travel for Eid holiday to avoid COVID-19 spike

  • Iranians often travel to different cities around the country to mark the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan
  • Infected cases have been on a rising trajectory for the past two weeks
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s top health official appealed to Iranians to avoid traveling during the Eid Al-Fitr religious holiday later this month to avoid the risk of a new surge of coronavirus infections, state TV reported on Thursday.
Iranians often travel to different cities around the country to mark the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, something Health Minister Saeed Namaki said could lead to a disregard of social distancing and a fresh outbreak of COVID-19.
“I am urging you not to travel during the Eid. Definitely, such trips mean new cases of infection...People should not travel to and from those high-risk red areas,” Namaki was quoted by state television as saying.
“Some 90% of the population in many areas has not yet contracted the disease. In the case of a new outbreak, it will be very difficult for me and my colleagues to control it.”
Confirmed cases in Iran of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, rose by 2,346 to 126,949 on Wednesday, the health ministry said. The death toll is 7,183, the highest in the Middle East region.
A report by parliament’s research center suggested that the actual tally of infections and deaths inn Iran might be almost twice that announced by the health ministry.
However, worried that measures to limit public activities could wreck an economy which has already been battered by US sanctions, the government has been easing most restrictions on normal life in late April.
Infected cases have been on a rising trajectory for the past two weeks. However President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran was close to curbing the outbreak.

Topics: Iran

Lebanon at risk of major food crisis, PM warns

Updated 21 May 2020
Reuters

Lebanon at risk of major food crisis, PM warns

  • Imported food prices had more than doubled since the start of 2020
  • Eighty percent of Lebanon’s wheat had been coming from Ukraine and Russia
Updated 21 May 2020
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon is at risk of a major food crisis and many Lebanese may soon find it hard to afford bread because of an acute financial crunch and the fall-out of COVID-19, the prime minister warned.
Writing in the Washington Post, Hassan Diab also warned of a global food security emergency triggered by the pandemic. He said attempts to restrict food exports must be resisted and called on the United States and the European Union to set up an emergency fund to help the Middle East avoid a severe crisis.
Otherwise, “starvation may spark a new migration flow to Europe and further destabilize the region,” he wrote.
Lebanon was in deep crisis even before COVID-19. The local currency has more than halved in value since October amid a hard currency liquidity shortage. Inflation and unemployment are soaring. Lebanon defaulted on its sovereign debt in March.
Imported food prices had more than doubled since the start of 2020, Diab wrote. More than half of Lebanon’s food is imported.
“Once the breadbasket of the Eastern Mediterranean, Lebanon is facing a dramatic challenge that seemed unimaginable a decade ago: the risk of a major food crisis,” Diab wrote.
“A few weeks ago, Lebanon witnessed its first ‘hunger protests.’ Many Lebanese have already stopped buying meat, fruits and vegetables, and may soon find it difficult to afford even bread.”
Diab, who took office this year with backing from the Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah and its allies, also blamed decades of political mismanagement and corruption for a lack of investment in agriculture.
COVID-19 and lockdowns had “dramatically worsened the economic crisis and profoundly disrupted the food supply chain.”
Eighty percent of Lebanon’s wheat had been coming from Ukraine and Russia, but last month, Russia suspended wheat exports, while Ukraine is considering a similar move, he said.

Topics: Lebanon Hassan Diab Coronavirus

Related

Special video
Middle-East
Lebanese army arrests soldiers who assaulted ER doctor
Business & Economy
Cook and deliver: Dubai restaurants start to get creative

Latest updates

Emirates introduces measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 on scheduled flights
Designer Yassmin Saleh’s work inspired by Lebanon’s political, economic situation
Iran appeals to people not to travel for Eid holiday to avoid COVID-19 spike
Baby Talk: How to boost a picky eater’s appetite
Saudi creatives prosper online during lockdown 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.