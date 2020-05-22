You are here

UV robot fights virus in Singapore mall

PBA Group’s CEO Derrick Yap, whose Sunburst UV robot is being deployed in Singapore to disinfect public spaces using ultraviolet light. (Reuters)
22 May 2020
Reuters

  New approach to disinfect public spaces without the use of harmful chemicals
SINGAPORE: A shopping mall in Singapore is deploying a newly developed smart robot to fight the novel coronavirus, not with chemicals — but with light.

While spraying disinfectant has become the norm in many places around the world, the robot uses ultraviolet lamps to disinfectant not only surfaces, but tricky-to-reach crevices and even the air.

According to Derrick Yap, whose firm, PBA Group, developed the Sunburst UV Bot, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic presented an opportunity to test out a robot for a role that was “dangerous, dull and dirty.”

“It’s dangerous because UVC shouldn’t be deployed when there’s humans around,” he said, referring to the short-wave germicidal type of ultraviolet radiation.

“Dull — because you keep on going to a place and you keep on doing a repeated task, and dirty, because of the COVID-19,” he said.

UVC can be harmful to the skin and eyes, which is why the robot, which looks like a bunch of fluorescent lights standing up on a moving base, is being tested by Frasers Property Retail after the mall’s closing time.

But it is programmed to turn off its UV lights if it detects a human in close proximity. Once its route has been fully mapped, the robot is expected to perform its cleaning cycle autonomously and recharge itself afterwards.

Yap said he expected the coronavirus outbreak to prompt companies to reassess their labor requirements and the use of technology moving forward, including robots.

“In the future, there will be a lot of use for this,” he said.

Just one Sunburst UV Bot has been undergoing test runs, Frasers intends to deploy more elsewhere in Singapore.

But they don’t come cheap, each one costing S$70,000 ($49,500). Some are being leased to clients for S$3,000 ($2,121) a month and some will be given to hospitals and isolation centers. 

Topics: Coronaviirus COVID-19 Sunburst UV Bot UV robots

Lebanon charges banker, money changers in currency crisis probe

Updated 55 min 24 sec ago
AFP

Lebanon charges banker, money changers in currency crisis probe

  • Nine people in total faced the same charges
55 min 24 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: A Lebanese prosecutor charged a bank manager and money changers with manipulating the exchange rate and money laundering on Thursday in an currency crisis probe, official sources said.

Lebanon is in the midst of its worst economic crunch in decades, compounded by a coronavirus lockdown.

Banks have gradually stopped all dollar withdrawals in recent months, and the local currency has plummeted from 1,507 to more than 4,000 pounds to the dollar on the black market.

“Financial prosecutor Ali Ibrahim charged the deputy head of the money changers’ union Elie S., as well as a number of senior money changers ... and a bank employee, with the crimes of violating the money changing law and money laundering,” among other charges, the National News Agency said.

Their cases have been referred to an investigative judge, it said.

Judicial sources told AFP nine people in total faced the same charges, also including “manipulating the exchange rate.”

Lebanon has detained dozens of foreign exchange office employees recently over the fast depreciating pound, including the head of the money changers’ union Mahmoud Mrad at the start of the month.

Topics: Lebanon

