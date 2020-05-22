You are here

  Arab League slams Iran for interference in regional issues

Arab League slams Iran for interference in regional issues

JEDDAH: The Arab League has condemned Iran’s continued interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries — both directly and through its proxies — which it said posed a risk to regional security and stability.

It denounced Tehran’s constant aggressive behavior and provocative media activities, pointing in particular to the recent press appearance of a senior official from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, during which flags and banners of a number of militias as well as armed movements sponsored, financed, and backed by Iran, were displayed.

The organization emphasized the need for Iran’s relations with Arab countries to be based on respecting the principles of international law, including those of good neighborliness, state sovereignty, and refraining from the use of force or threats in any form.

League officials also called for the cessation of provocative acts that aimed to undermine confidence and regional security and stability, especially amid the current global humanitarian crisis caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Hamdan Al-Shehri, a Riyadh-based international affairs scholar, welcomed the Arab League’s statement, and said: “Iranian aggression in the region needs to be checked. They have created all these militias in the Arab states as instruments of terror and destabilization and these militias are causing havoc.

“The Arab League should take more steps to stop Iran from exporting terror to Arab countries. It is a good sign that 95 percent of the countries, especially the Gulf countries, have taken a united stand against Iranian interference,” he added.

Meanwhile, there were also reactions to international calls for an inquiry into the killing of protesters by Iranian security forces during nationwide demonstrations six months ago over a hike in petrol prices.

Harvard scholar and Iranian affairs expert, Majid Rafizadeh, said: “Once again this shows the regime’s employment of brutal tactics and its disregard for human rights. Whenever the theocratic establishment is under significant pressure domestically, politically, and economically, it resorts to hard power and excessive methods of suppression to control the population and ensure its survival.

“As the regime sensed that the political establishment was in danger due to the protests, it ratcheted up its human rights violations.

“As the regime struggles to curb the protests and growing unrest linked to the disintegrating economy, the world must act to put a stop to the Iranian regime’s human rights abuses.”

Rafizadeh added: “The foundations of the current regime’s power structure, with Supreme Leader (Ayatollah) Ali Khamenei as its head, were built on the 1988 massacre (the state-sponsored execution of political prisoners in Iran).

“The world must know that the authorities now in charge of Iran showed their true allegiance and unwavering fealty to the fundamentalist regime and its goals by having no qualms about ordering and implementing human rights violations and political crimes.”

Meanwhile, the coronavirus has infected more than 10,000 health care workers in hard-hit Iran, news outlets reported Thursday.
Iran on Thursday put the total number of dead from the virus at 7,249, or 66 more than Wednesday. 
Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said there were more than 129,000 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2,392 more than Wednesday.
Iran has the most virus-related casualties in the region.
 

Updated 22 May 2020
Daoud Kuttab

Saeb Erekat says Israelis and Americans were informed of Palestinian decision

  • Erekat: The last time Palestinian President Arafat suspended security coordination, Ariel Sharon brought in the tanks to Ramallah
Updated 22 May 2020
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Saeb Erekat, the chief Palestinian negotiator, said that President Mahmoud Abbas has informed Israel and the Americans of the decision to annul all agreements with them.

Speaking to a select group of journalists answered a question by Arab News about Moscow’s latest imitative by saying that Palestine will happily attend an international conference arranged by Russia. “We have been in contact for some time with the quartet which includes Russia and we have been discussing the possibility of a quartet plus meeting that could include Saudi Arabia, UAE, China, and others.”

Erekat said that Palestinians are proud of their relations with the Russians and “we will attend any meeting that they organize on the terms of reference of what has been agreed to.” Erekat revealed that the idea of an international conference was also discussed with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who called President Abbas Wednesday.

Responding to repeated questions about security coordination, Erekat said that the last time former Palestinian President Arafat suspended security coordination, Ariel Sharon brought in the tanks to Ramallah.  But Erekat didn’t appear worried saying “we are on our land and we are not going anywhere.”

In reply to a question by Arab News Erekat said that Palestinians had accepted a request by the former US President Barak Obama to refrain from joining 22 international organizations and treaties. “President Obama was a decent leader and we negotiated with his secretary of state John Kerry on this issue. President Obama asked that the state of Palestine refrain from joining 22 international organizations and we agreed on condition that the American president commit in writing about the 1967 borders of the future Palestinians and that the US will not move its embassy to Jerusalem.”

The veteran Palestinian negotiator noted that these commitments have been ignored by the Trump administration and therefore there “is no reason why Palestinians must adhere to its side of the agreement.” The 22 international organizations that Palestine will join now including the International Telecommunications’ Union, Food and Agriculture Organization, WIPO the World Intellectual Property Organization and others.

Erekat, the secretary of the PLO’s executive committee, told journalists that Palestinian Christians and Muslims are a proud people and have no interest in being part of policies that try to involve God in decisions having to do with people’s rights. “We made the move now because the Israelis have been making a mockery of agreements with us.”

Erekat noted that Netanyahu said in 1993 that he wanted to bury the Oslo Accords. “We will not accept apartheid and we are not defeated as some in Washington arrogantly want us to surrender. We are standing up for our rights. Israel might be able to come to my home and put me under town arrest or even demolish my home but they will not find a Palestinian to sign a peace treaty with them,” he said.

The PLO official told journalists that the Palestinian leadership's decision is not an abandonment of the people but a reflection of our desire for a just peace. “We are now in the process of moving from an authority to a state. We will continue to build the institutions of the Palestinian state.”
 

