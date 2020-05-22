Khashoggi family forgives those who killed their father

RIYADH: The family of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said that they have forgiven those who killed their father, his son Salah wrote in a tweet on Friday.

“On this virtuous night of this holy month, we recall what God Almighty said in his holy book: “The repayment of bad actions, is one equivalent to it, But whoever pardons and makes reconciliation, his reward lies with God. He does not love the unjust.”

“Thus, we, sons of the martyr Jamal Khashoggi, announce that we forgive those who killed our father – may he rest in peace - for the sake of God Almighty, hopefully seeking reward with the Almighty,” he said.

In Islamic tradition, it is common for acts of forgiveness and good-will gestures to take place during Ramadan, particularly during the last ten days. It should be noted however, that as per Saudi law the announcement made by Khashoggi’s sons may only spare those sentenced to death from being executed, but it doesn’t reverse the conviction nor means that the killers will be not be punished.

Khashoggi was killed in October 2018 when he visited the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

In December 2019, five people were sentenced to death and three others were given jail terms for the murder.

The three defendants given prison terms totalling 24 years were found guilty “for their role in covering up this crime and violating the law.”

Shalaan Al-Shalaan, the Saudi deputy public prosecutor and spokesman, said the investigations proved there was no “prior enmity” between those convicted and Khashoggi.

“The investigation showed that the killing was not premeditated ... The decision was taken at the spur of the moment,” he said.

Salah Khashoggi expresed his faith in the Saudi judicial system after the ruling and denouncing those who politicize his father’s case.

“My father never tolerated any abuse or attempt to harm (the Kingdom), and I will not accept his memory or his cause being taken advantage of to achieve that,” Salah said.