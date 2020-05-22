You are here

  Khashoggi family forgives those who killed their father

Khashoggi family forgives those who killed their father

Jamal Khashoggi's family at his funeral. (File/AFP)
  • Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018
  • Forgiving the killers doesn’t mean they go unpunished, it just means that Khashoggi’s sons have spared them the death sentence
RIYADH: The family of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said that they have forgiven those who killed their father, his son Salah wrote in a tweet on Friday.

“On this virtuous night of this holy month, we recall what God Almighty said in his holy book: “The repayment of bad actions, is one equivalent to it, But whoever pardons and makes reconciliation, his reward lies with God. He does not love the unjust.”

“Thus, we, sons of the martyr Jamal Khashoggi, announce that we forgive those who killed our father – may he rest in peace - for the sake of God Almighty, hopefully seeking reward with the Almighty,” he said.

In Islamic tradition, it is common for acts of forgiveness and good-will gestures to take place during Ramadan, particularly during the last ten days. It should be noted however, that as per Saudi law the announcement made by Khashoggi’s sons may only spare those sentenced to death from being executed, but it doesn’t reverse the conviction nor means that the killers will be not be punished.

Khashoggi was killed in October 2018 when he visited the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

In December 2019, five people were sentenced to death and three others were given jail terms for the murder. 

 

 

The three defendants given prison terms totalling 24 years were found guilty “for their role in covering up this crime and violating the law.”

Shalaan Al-Shalaan, the Saudi deputy public prosecutor and spokesman, said the investigations proved there was no “prior enmity” between those convicted and Khashoggi.

“The investigation showed that the killing was not premeditated ... The decision was taken at the spur of the moment,” he said.

Salah Khashoggi expresed his faith in the Saudi judicial system after the ruling and denouncing those who politicize his father’s case.

“My father never tolerated any abuse or attempt to harm (the Kingdom), and I will not accept his memory or his cause being taken advantage of to achieve that,” Salah said.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jamal Khashoggi

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) will quarantine the banknotes and coins it receives from local and international sources as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The authority said currency, along with electronic payment tools, are considered possible ways in which the virus can be passed on. It will therefore isolate notes and coins in sealed units for between 14 and 20 days, with the duration depending on where the cash came from. Additional steps will also be taken to further reduce health risks.

“Banknotes and coins will undergo a special treatment mechanism to ensure they are safe to use,” according to SAMA. “Then they will be sorted by machines automatically in accordance with the authority’s stringent quality standards, with dirty or unfit notes destroyed immediately.”

The treated notes and coins will be stored in the authority’s treasury and delivered to banks upon request, allowing them to be held in isolation for a longer period.

Economist and financial analyst Talat Zaki Hafiz said that these precautionary measures will not affect cash flow in local money markets. “The monetary authority, with its decades of experience, acts in accordance with its very precise calculations,” he said. “There is a careful balance between the isolation period for the banknotes, the amount of isolated cash and the amount the local monetary system and markets need, also taking into consideration the cash availability in its treasury.”

Hafiz added that the decision to quarantine currency is not unusual.

“Isolation procedures frequently take place during similar health crises,” he said. “Ensuring the safety of banknotes and following a treatment mechanism is a norm at the monetary authority and various banks.”

SAMA said it will continue to track the effects of the pandemic on all economic sectors, including banking and finance. It also offered an assurance that it will continue to provide all necessary support to help maintain the integrity and stability of the financial sector.

The authority has implemented a range of precautionary measures to counter the effects of the coronavirus crisis on the economy, including new policies and an expansion of its supervisory role.

It has called on banks to help individual and business clients cope with the effects of the pandemic through the provision of financing opportunities, reduced service costs and exemption from certain fees, among other measures. The authority also highlighted the need for support from financial institutions to help the private sector mitigate the effects of reduced cash flows during the outbreak.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

