You are here

  • Home
  • George Soros says coronavirus threatens EU’s survival

George Soros says coronavirus threatens EU’s survival

The European Union’s survival was threatened by the coronavirus unless it could issue perpetual bonds to help weak members such as Italy, billionaire George Soros said. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mqa6b

Updated 22 May 2020
Reuters

George Soros says coronavirus threatens EU’s survival

Updated 22 May 2020
Reuters

LONDON: George Soros, the billionaire financier, has cautioned that the European Union’s survival was threatened by the coronavirus unless it could issue perpetual bonds or “consols” to help weak members such as Italy.
“If the EU is unable to consider it now, it may not be able to survive the challenges it currently confronts,” Soros said in a transcript of a question-and-answer session emailed to reporters. “This is not a theoretical possibility; it may be the tragic reality.”
Soros said the EU would have to maintain its AAA credit rating to issue such debt — and thus have to have tax raising powers to cover the cost of the bonds — so suggested it could simply authorize the taxes rather than imposing them.
“There is a solution,” said Soros, who earned fame by betting against the pound in 1992. “The taxes only have to be authorized; they don’t need to be implemented.”
Asked about Brexit, Soros said he was particularly worried about Italy: “What would be left of Europe without Italy?”
“The relaxation of state aid rules, which favor Germany, has been particularly unfair to Italy, which was already the sick man of Europe and then the hardest hit by COVID-19,” Soros said.
Soros used Quantum Fund in 1992 to bet successfully that sterling was overvalued against the Deutsche Mark, forcing then-British Prime Minister John Major to pull the pound out of the European Exchange Rate Mechanism.

Topics: Finance George Soros

Related

Business & Economy
George Soros to Google and Facebook: ‘Your days are numbered’
Business & Economy
George Soros warns of Brexit threat to pound

Passenger due to fly on crashed PIA flight saved from disaster by system error

Updated 22 May 2020
Arab News Pakistan

Passenger due to fly on crashed PIA flight saved from disaster by system error

  • Syed Mustafa Ahmed needed to be in Karachi before a coronavirus curfew kicked in
Updated 22 May 2020
Arab News Pakistan

LAHORE: A passenger who was scheduled to be on Pakistan International Airlines flight PK-8303, which crashed in Karachi on Friday, was prevented from finalizing his booking due to a system error.

Syed Mustafa Ahmed tried three times on Thursday to confirm payment online for his seat 13-A on the flight from Lahore to Karachi, but he was thwarted by a glitch in the online system.

Ahmed told Arab News via telephone he had to be Karachi on Friday before the 5 p.m. coronavirus curfew kicked in and cut off transport links and flight PK-8303 was his best chance.

“I booked myself on seat 13-A, but when the payment option came, there was a system error. I tried three times, but in the last step, the website just wouldn’t let me pay and confirm my booking,” Ahmed said.

A frustrated Ahmed called a friend who worked for a different airline to help him sort the issue out.

“I have a friend who works in Serene Airlines, and I told him I need to take this flight. I asked him for his help with the booking. We tried again, but it just wasn’t happening.”

The A320 Airbus PIA flight Ahmed should have been on crashed into a Karachi neighborhood moments before its scheduled landing with an estimated 98 people on board. 

So far, there has been no confirmation on the number of casualties.

FULL STORY AND MORE COVERAGE ON ARABNEWS.PK

Topics: Pakistan Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

Related

Update photos
World
Pakistan passenger plane with over 100 aboard crashes on homes

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia announces Eid Al-Fitr will start on Sunday
Saudi Arabia records 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 2,963 recoveries
Passenger due to fly on crashed PIA flight saved from disaster by system error
San Siro stadium of ‘no cultural interest’, moves closer to demolition
Doff your caps to this Lebanese artist’s record-breaking Ramadan artwork

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.