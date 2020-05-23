You are here

Review: ‘The Goldfinch’ lacks polish

Nicole Kidman and Ansel Elgort in 'The Goldfinch.' (Image supplied)
Ansel Elgort and Jeffrey Wright in 'The Goldfinch.' (Image supplied)
Ali Philips

  • Star-studded literary adaptation has plenty of style, but not enough substance
LONDON: There’s always an element of risk in adapting beloved literary works. So director John Crowley at least deserves credit for being brave enough to take on a big-screen version of Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer-winning 2014 novel “The Goldfinch,” which topped the “New York Times” bestseller list for more than 30 weeks.

With an exciting ensemble cast including Ansel Elgort, Jeffrey Wright, Nicole Kidman, Luke Wilson and Sarah Paulson, it seemed the Irish director had all the ingredients needed to breathe cinematic life into Tartt’s coming-of-age opus.

Sadly, though, this adaptation of “The Goldfinch” is a muddled, meandering movie that repeatedly loses all sense of momentum thanks to its ill-timed chronological jumps. The story’s central character, Theo Decker (played as an adult by Elgort and as a teenager by Oakes Fegley) survives the terrorist bombing of an art gallery in which his mother is killed and, with his father having abandoned him when he was younger, the 13-year-old finds a home with the family of one of his school friends. The film chart’s Theo’s life growing up in New York, a spell with his alcoholic dad in Las Vegas, and his subsequent return to the Big Apple — all while, as it transpires, he keeps secret the fact that he swiped the titular painting during the aftermath of the explosion.

Leapfrogging between Theo’s adult and teenage years means his past (including his motivation for pocketing the work of art) is doled out in bite-size amounts and, in theory, reinforces his status as an unreliable narrator. It also makes the film more discombobulating, as developed plot threads and slowly established characterizations are sundered by sudden jumps backwards and forwards. The cast does its best — Wright as Theo’s mentor and business partner brings a quiet vulnerability to his role, Kidman is sufficiently doting as Theo’s almost-foster mother and Elgort revels in Theo’s damaged adulthood — but “The Goldfinch” dawdles too long in some places and roars ahead unwisely in others.

On the plus side, the film looks stunning, with shots expertly framed with precision worthy of the antique scene that’s portrayed. But with such a disconcerting tendency to unnecessarily confound, it makes for a movie that’s tough to settle into.

Inside Zari Fashion Bazaar, Saudi Arabia’s first virtual fashion event

  • The three-day digital-only event was a direct response to the myriad cancelations brought on by COVID-19
DUBAI: There is no denying that the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) — declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March — has disrupted the fashion industry and challenged it to adapt to a new, digital environment. 

Next month, London Fashion Week Men’s will be replaced with a digital-only platform, starting with a virtual fashion week from June 12 to 14. Milano Fashion Week Digital has been announced for July 14 to 17 and will take place via immersive video content. The Paris collections will show virtually from July 9. 

In the Arab world, the industry is also opening up to new channels of communication and creativity. 

Last week, Sara Obeid, founder of a Riyadh-based event management company, teamed up with Saudi visual effects producer Jumana Shaheen to host the country’s first-ever 3D fashion event. 

The Zari Bazaar is a virtual marketplace showcasing designs from local talent. (Supplied)

Entitled “Zari” — named after a traditional type of embroidery that uses metallic thread — the three-day digital-only event was a direct response to the myriad cancelations brought on by COVID-19. 

“Having friends who work in fashion, I’ve come to know first-hand the disastrous effects those in the industry have had to endure due to the pandemic,” said Obeid to Arab News. “As it was Ramadan, we began to think how wonderful it would be to bring people together over a traditional bazaar. From that idea, we developed it further to become a virtual fashion forum that hosts four main sections,” she added.

The four sections include: Zari Bazaar, a virtual space where local designers can showcase their products in booths; Zari Academy, a panel of fashion experts such as Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council Caroline Rush hosting discussions, workshops and talks; Zari Exhibit, a collection of images of traditional Saudi clothes and accessories; and Zari Lounge, a digital infinity pool for guests to virtually hang out and network. 

The Zari Lounge. (Supplied)

“COVID-19 has had an immense impact on the fashion industry in Saudi Arabia,” notes Obeid. “All fashion retail stores and spaces are closed, and shopping at malls is a huge part of our culture. A lot of established local brands don’t have an online presence and rely heavily on their customer foot traffic to sustain their businesses,” she explained. 

The event, which took 40 days to conceive, aimed to bolster the country’s fashion industry and promote regional talent by showcasing and selling jewelry, accessories, and clothing from a number of local designers. 

Guests were invited to create Sims-like avatars to browse and purchase pieces from fine jewelry brands such Salama Khalfan and Yataghan, as well as ready-to-wear labels like Nabila Nazer and Al Areej, from the comfort of their own living room. 

The Zari Workshop room. (Supplied)

However, dreaming up the event was not without its obstacles.

“We spent a lot of time on research. It is surprising that the virtual technology of 2020 is not as one might expect it to be. Finding photographic inventory of traditional and historical Saudi clothing was also not an easy process,” said Obeid.

But after more than a month of hard work and dedication, the virtual event proved successful, allowing local designers to reach and connect with much larger audiences. 

“Since the pandemic began, there has been a general feeling of hopelessness and fear among people,” Obeid says. “By providing a platform for the designers where they could still connect with their customers, we hope that we are at least minimizing the effects that COVID-19 has had on them.”

