Saudis turn to technology for Eid gatherings

Security official enforcing the curfew to limit the spread of coronavirus check a motorist in Jeddah on Saturday. (SPA)
Police in the central Saudi region of Qassim patrol the streets to keep people from getting out as the Kingdom observes a curfew during Eid to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 disease. (SPA)
Updated 24 May 2020
Deemah Al-Khudair

  • Family gatherings or not, the use of video-calling applications is keeping families close and loved ones even closer
JEDDAH: Many special Eid-related traditions have been broken this year as families are forced to stay home because of coronavirus restrictions. But technology has come to the rescue with many relying on video calls to bring family members and loved ones closer. 

Eid Al-Fitr is the occasion Saudis look forward to most — attending Eid prayers at the neighborhood mosque, wearing new clothes, the scent of frankincense around the home, and gathering with cousins at grandparents’ houses decked out with lights and decorations to mark the joyous occasion. 

As the Kingdom endures a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), many Saudis are refusing to allow the pandemic to break their spirits during Eid. Family gatherings or not, the use of video-calling applications is keeping families close and loved ones even closer.

Among those keeping Eid traditions alive, 27-year-old Mohammed Khayat has found a way to connect with his family who live outside Jeddah. Using Zoom, a popular videoconference platform, he has created a fun competition with family members. 

“There will be two boxes; one with easy questions, the other one with difficult questions. An example from the first box would be ‘act out a song, and if someone guessed it right, you win.’ Or ‘When was Jeddah founded?’ or ‘Who is the 17th grandson of my grandmother?’” he told Arab News.

Khayat highlighted the bright side of Eid during the pandemic with everyone available for a virtual gathering.

“It’s going to be fun, because not all family members are usually present in most of our Eid celebrations at the same time. Many live in different cities or even outside the Kingdom. Yes, it’s going to be online, but it’s a great chance for everyone to gather at the same time.”

Lujain Al-Jehani, 26, plans to put on her best clothes and enjoy Eid despite the global despair.

“We’re going to wear our Eid clothes, dress up, put makeup on, and do our hair and nails. We’re cleaning the house and preparing everything as we always do in Eid, but we’re not expecting any guests this year. It’s just us family together,” she told Arab News.

Before the pandemic, Al-Jehani usually spent Eid with her cousins, often spending the entire day at her grandmother’s house to enjoy the festivities. This year, Al-Jehani said that she and her family will keep their spirits high because “it’s still Eid.”

“I’m going to be spending quality time with my family at home. We will play boardgames, listen to music, have breakfast together and hang some Eid decorations. We want to do our Eid traditions within our family because it’s still Eid. We’ll enjoy spending Eid with our family. Thank God, we’re in good health and we’re together.”

 

Saudi Cultural Ministry concludes ‘Reading Marathon’ initiative

Photo/SPA
Updated 24 May 2020
SPA

Saudi Cultural Ministry concludes ‘Reading Marathon’ initiative

  • The marathon’s initial goal was 100,000 pages before it was later raised due to significant interaction, reaching 606,000 pages after just a month and a half and making this event the largest of the Middle East’s reading initiatives
Updated 24 May 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture concluded its “Reading Marathon” initiative with a record 606,000 pages read. The six-week event witnessed an unprecedented participation of readers from all segments of society.
Launched in late April, the ministry’s initiative comes as part of its “Culture in Quarantine” project, aimed at raising awareness about the importance of reading during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The marathon’s initial goal was 100,000 pages before it was later raised due to significant interaction, reaching 606,000 pages after just a month and a half and making this event the largest of the Middle East’s reading initiatives.
The e-platform registered 2,396 citations taken from 1,839 books, ranging in philosophy, history, sciences, economics and more. Prizes were handed out to readers who contributed the most.
Recently, the Saudi Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission has gifted two recently released collections of short stories written by Saudi authors to people in quarantine centers. The initiative aims to promote culture and the arts and Saudi talent. 

Topics: Reading Marathon

