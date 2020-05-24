Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases for fourth time this month

You are here

Above, children from low-income families have their temperature checked prior to attending a basic learning class in Bangkok, Thailand on May 21, 2020. (EPA)
Reuters

  • 2,921 patients who have recovered and returned home since the outbreak started
BANGKOK: Thailand on Sunday reported no new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, maintaining the total to 3,040 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak began in January.
Sunday was the fourth day in this month that there were no new daily cases, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government’s coronavirus task force.
There are 2,921 patients who have recovered and returned home since the outbreak started.

North Korea’s Kim vows to further bolster nuclear war deterrence -KCNA

This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 24, 2020 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea in an undisclosed location in North Korea. (AFP)
  • US-led negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs have made little progress since late last year, especially after a global battle on the coronavirus began
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted a military meeting to discuss new policies to bolster the country’s nuclear capabilities amid stalled denuclearization talks with the United States, state media KCNA said on Sunday.
The meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s powerful Central Military Commission marked Kim’s first public appearance in three weeks. He made an unusually small number of outings in the past two months amid coronavirus concerns.
North Korea has imposed strict anti-coronavirus measures although it says it has no confirmed cases. This follows intense speculation about Kim’s health last month after he missed a key anniversary.
US-led negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs have made little progress since late last year, especially after a global battle on the coronavirus began.
The meeting discussed measures to bolster armed forces and “reliably contain the persistent big or small military threats from the hostile forces,” KCNA said.
“Set forth at the meeting were new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country and putting the strategic armed forces on a high alert operation,” it said.
“Taken at the meeting were crucial measures for considerably increasing the firepower strike ability of the artillery pieces.”

