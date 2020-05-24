US, China nearing ‘brink of new Cold War’: Chinese foreign minister

You are here

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses a joint press conference with the German foreign minister after talks on February 13, 2020. (File/AFP)
BEIJING: The United States is pushing relations with China to “the brink of a new Cold War,” the Chinese foreign minister said on Sunday, with tensions soaring over coronavirus, Hong Kong’s status and other issues.
“It has come to our attention that some political forces in the US are taking China-US relations hostage and pushing our two countries to the brink of a new Cold War,” foreign minister Wang Yi told reporters.

Singapore’s health ministry said on Sunday it had confirmed 548 more coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections to 31,616.
The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the ministry said in a statement. Three are permanent residents.

