“It has come to our attention that some political forces in the US are taking China-US relations hostage and pushing our two countries to the brink of a new Cold War,” foreign minister Wang Yi told reporters.
Updated 37 sec ago
US, China nearing ‘brink of new Cold War’: Chinese foreign minister
BEIJING: The United States is pushing relations with China to “the brink of a new Cold War,” the Chinese foreign minister said on Sunday, with tensions soaring over coronavirus, Hong Kong’s status and other issues.