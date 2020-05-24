You are here

  • Home
  • Public returns to St. Peter’s Square; Pope Francis calls for defense of environment

Public returns to St. Peter’s Square; Pope Francis calls for defense of environment

Nuns and faithful respecting social distancing look at Pope Francis reciting the Regina Coeli noon prayer on a giant screen in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, May 24, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c73ca

Updated 24 May 2020
Reuters

Public returns to St. Peter’s Square; Pope Francis calls for defense of environment

  • Few dozen people who went to the square observe social distancing rules
  • Pope Francis delivers his message via the Internet from his library
Updated 24 May 2020
Reuters

VATICAN CITY: The public returned to St. Peter’s Square on Sunday to receive Pope Francis’s blessing from his window for the first time in nearly three months as he convoked a year of reflection on the environment.
Only a few dozen people went to the square, which was reopened on Monday along with St. Peter’s Basilica following coronavirus lockdowns. They kept to social distancing rules and most wore masks.
Francis delivered his message via the Internet from his library, as those in the square watched on large screens, and then went to the window for the silent blessing. In the past three months, he has blessed an empty square.
Sunday was the fifth anniversary of his encyclical “Laudato Si” on the care of the environment, which called for a reduction of fossil fuels and backed the majority scientific consensus that human activity is partly to blame for global warming.
He urged Catholics to reflect on the environment for the next twelve months, how they can better protect it and how to help those most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.
He also sent special greetings to Catholics in mainland China on the day they celebrate a national religious feast day.
Catholics in China are emerging from more than half a century of division which saw them split between a state-backed “official” Church and a “non-official” underground Church loyal to Rome.
In 2018, the Holy See and Beijing signed a historic pact on the naming of bishops, meaning all bishops recognized the pope’s authority.
But there have been hiccups. In June, the Vatican asked Beijing to stop intimidating clergy who refuse to sign an official government registration.
The deal, which is up for renewal in September, has split Catholics in China and around the world, with some critics saying the pope caved in to the Communist government.

Topics: Vatican Coronavirus

Related

Special photos
World
Vatican’s Easter rituals go ‘virtual’ as Italy battles coronavirus outbreak
World
Pope, world’s Christians join in prayer to end coronavirus

Calls grow for UK leader’s aide to quit over lockdown trip

Updated 24 May 2020
AP

Calls grow for UK leader’s aide to quit over lockdown trip

  • The senior government advisor has faced growing criticism for breaking a nationwide lockdown to visit his family
Updated 24 May 2020
AP

LONDON: Several lawmakers from Britain’s governing Conservative Party on Sunday joined opposition calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top aide to be fired for allegedly violating the national coronavirus lockdown rules that he helped to create.
Johnson was due to address a government news conference amid growing pressure over his adviser Dominic Cummings, who drove 250 miles (400 kilometers) from London to his parents’ home in Durham, in northeast England, with his wife and son as he was coming down with COVID-19 at the end of March.
Britain’s lockdown, which began March 23, stipulated that people should remain at their primary residence, leaving only for essential local errands and exercise. Anyone with coronavirus symptoms was told to completely isolate themselves.
“Dominic Cummings has a track record of believing that the rules don’t apply to him and treating the scrutiny that should come to anyone in a position of authority with contempt,” tweeted Conservative lawmaker Damian Collins. “The government would be better without him.”
Another Tory legislator, Steve Baker, said Cummings must resign for not “abiding by the spirit, at least, of the slogans which he has enforced on the rest of the country.”
“It is very clear that Dominic traveled when everybody else understood Dominic’s slogans to mean ‘stay at home, protect the (health service) and save lives,‘” Baker told Sky News.
The government has defended Cummings, saying he traveled to be near extended family because his wife was showing COVID-19 symptoms, he correctly thought he was also infected and he wanted to ensure that his 4-year-old son was looked after.
The coronavirus cut a swath through the top ranks of Britain’s government in March and April, infecting people including Cummings, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Johnson himself, who has said that the medical staff at a London hospital saved his life.
Critics of the government expressed outrage that Cummings had broken strict rules that for two months have prevented Britons from visiting elderly relatives, comforting dying friends or even attending the funerals of loved ones. The opposition Labour Party has called for an official investigation.
Former Labour lawmaker Helen Goodman, whose father died in a nursing home during the outbreak, said Cummings’ behavior was “repellent.”
“What was the point of the sacrifice that we all made? What was the point of the miserable, lonely death that my father had?” she told the BBC.
Cummings is a key but contentious figure in Johnson’s administration. A self-styled political disrupter who disdains the media and civil service, he was one of the architects of the successful campaign to take Britain out of the European Union, and orchestrated the Conservatives’ decisive election victory in December.
Government ministers defended him as a father concerned for the welfare of his child who traveled to be near his family but self-isolated in a separate building, away from his elderly parents.
“The most important thing is that Mr. Cummings and his family remained locked down” for 14 days once they arrived in Durham, said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who added that Cummings wouldn’t resign.
Shapps denied a second claim that Cummings was spotted again in Durham on April 19, after he had recovered from the virus and returned to work in London. But he said he didn’t know the truth of a report in Sunday newspapers that Cummings had visited a scenic area 30 miles (50 kilometers) from Durham on April 12.
Johnson’s government is already facing criticism for its response to a pandemic that has hit Britain harder than any other European country. Britain’s official coronavirus death toll stands at 36,675, the second-highest confirmed total in the world after the United States. Statistics that include suspected as well as confirmed virus cases put the toll well over 40,000.
The UK is gradually easing its lockdown, allowing more outdoor recreation and letting some shops and businesses reopen. The government hopes primary schools can start reopening in June, though many parents and teachers worry that it isn’t yet safe to do so.
Cummings is one of several senior UK officials to be accused of flouting the lockdown rules.
Epidemiologist Neil Ferguson stepped down as government scientific adviser earlier this month after a newspaper disclosed that his girlfriend had crossed London to stay with him during the lockdown. In April, Catherine Calderwood resigned as Scotland’s chief medical officer after twice traveling from Edinburgh to her second home.

Topics: UK Dominic Cummings Coronavirus

Related

World
No end to lockdown yet but 'careful' easing begins, British PM Johnson says
World
UK PM Johnson’s adviser Cummings isolating with coronavirus symptoms

Latest updates

Egyptian police chase man who tried to lead Eid prayers
Modest Eid celebrations take place in Lebanon amid coronavirus restrictions
Philippines investigates suicide of a maid at embassy shelter in Lebanon
Screen test: How are broadcasters adapting to the pandemic?
Calls grow for UK leader’s aide to quit over lockdown trip

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.