Saudi Arabia records 2,399 new COVID-19 cases

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia recorded 2,399 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 72,560.

Seventy-nine percent of the new cases are male. There are currently 28,650 active cases, 372 of them in critical care.

Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly thanked essential workers for spending Eid looking after people. “I congratulate all our heroes in the medical field and all fields to serve society,” he said.

Al-Aly announced 2,284 new recovered cases, taking the total number of recoveries to 43,520. Eleven new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 390.

The latest fatalities were recorded in Makkah and Riyadh. They were one Saudi and 10 expats aged 30-70. The number of new screenings reached 18,919, taking the total to 703,534.

The ministry released a health guide for high-risk groups in several languages on its official Twitter account and its LiveWellMOH page.

The guide aims to provide information on how to deal with symptoms, preventive methods, and how to communicate with authorities via the ministry’s call center 937.

The high-risk groups include the elderly, pregnant women, and those suffering from hypertension, diabetes, heart problems, HIV and cancer.

Meanwhile, worshippers performed Eid Al-Fitr prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, under the necessary health precautions in terms of numbers and social distancing.

During the lockdown on May 22-27, the Interior Ministry is providing e-permits during curfew hours via Tawakkalna.

The mobile app manages the movement permit system by issuing e-permits for select people, include couriers and those who have medical appointments.

The e-permits allow users to conduct important business for four hours per week upon request and approval.