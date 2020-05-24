You are here

  Saudi Arabia records 2,399 new COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia records 2,399 new COVID-19 cases

A 24-hour lockdown has been enforced in the Kingdom to prevent the spread of the coronavirus over the Eid period. (AFP)
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi Arabia records 2,399 new COVID-19 cases

  • Health Ministry spokesman thanked essential workers for spending Eid looking after people
  • Ministry said 2,284 more people had recovered from the virus
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia recorded 2,399 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 72,560.

Seventy-nine percent of the new cases are male. There are currently 28,650 active cases, 372 of them in critical care.

Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly thanked essential workers for spending Eid looking after people. “I congratulate all our heroes in the medical field and all fields to serve society,” he said.

Al-Aly announced 2,284 new recovered cases, taking the total number of recoveries to 43,520. Eleven new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 390.

The latest fatalities were recorded in Makkah and Riyadh. They were one Saudi and 10 expats aged 30-70. The number of new screenings reached 18,919, taking the total to 703,534.

The ministry released a health guide for high-risk groups in several languages on its official Twitter account and its LiveWellMOH page.

The guide aims to provide information on how to deal with symptoms, preventive methods, and how to communicate with authorities via the ministry’s call center 937.

The high-risk groups include the elderly, pregnant women, and those suffering from hypertension, diabetes, heart problems, HIV and cancer. 

Meanwhile, worshippers performed Eid Al-Fitr prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, under the necessary health precautions in terms of numbers and social distancing.

During the lockdown on May 22-27, the Interior Ministry is providing e-permits during curfew hours via Tawakkalna.

The mobile app manages the movement permit system by issuing e-permits for select people, include couriers and those who have medical appointments.

The e-permits allow users to conduct important business for four hours per week upon request and approval.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Eid

Saudis turn to technology for Eid gatherings

Updated 24 May 2020
Deemah Al-Khudair

Saudis turn to technology for Eid gatherings

  • Family gatherings or not, the use of video-calling applications is keeping families close and loved ones even closer
Updated 24 May 2020
Deemah Al-Khudair

JEDDAH: Many special Eid-related traditions have been broken this year as families are forced to stay home because of coronavirus restrictions. But technology has come to the rescue with many relying on video calls to bring family members and loved ones closer. 

Eid Al-Fitr is the occasion Saudis look forward to most — attending Eid prayers at the neighborhood mosque, wearing new clothes, the scent of frankincense around the home, and gathering with cousins at grandparents’ houses decked out with lights and decorations to mark the joyous occasion. 

As the Kingdom endures a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), many Saudis are refusing to allow the pandemic to break their spirits during Eid. Family gatherings or not, the use of video-calling applications is keeping families close and loved ones even closer.

Among those keeping Eid traditions alive, 27-year-old Mohammed Khayat has found a way to connect with his family who live outside Jeddah. Using Zoom, a popular videoconference platform, he has created a fun competition with family members. 

“There will be two boxes; one with easy questions, the other one with difficult questions. An example from the first box would be ‘act out a song, and if someone guessed it right, you win.’ Or ‘When was Jeddah founded?’ or ‘Who is the 17th grandson of my grandmother?’” he told Arab News.

Khayat highlighted the bright side of Eid during the pandemic with everyone available for a virtual gathering.

“It’s going to be fun, because not all family members are usually present in most of our Eid celebrations at the same time. Many live in different cities or even outside the Kingdom. Yes, it’s going to be online, but it’s a great chance for everyone to gather at the same time.”

Lujain Al-Jehani, 26, plans to put on her best clothes and enjoy Eid despite the global despair.

“We’re going to wear our Eid clothes, dress up, put makeup on, and do our hair and nails. We’re cleaning the house and preparing everything as we always do in Eid, but we’re not expecting any guests this year. It’s just us family together,” she told Arab News.

Before the pandemic, Al-Jehani usually spent Eid with her cousins, often spending the entire day at her grandmother’s house to enjoy the festivities. This year, Al-Jehani said that she and her family will keep their spirits high because “it’s still Eid.”

“I’m going to be spending quality time with my family at home. We will play boardgames, listen to music, have breakfast together and hang some Eid decorations. We want to do our Eid traditions within our family because it’s still Eid. We’ll enjoy spending Eid with our family. Thank God, we’re in good health and we’re together.”

 

Topics: Coronavirus technology Eid Al-Fitr

