You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan president to free up to 2,000 Taliban prisoners

Afghan president to free up to 2,000 Taliban prisoners

1 / 2
In a surprise move, the Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire during the Eid al-Fitr holiday starting on May 24. (AFP)
2 / 2
President Ghani made the announcement as a response to the 3-day ceasefire announced by the Taliban. (TWITTER)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4ej8e

Updated 40 sec ago
AFP

Afghan president to free up to 2,000 Taliban prisoners

  • Kabul has already released about 1,000 Taliban inmates while the insurgents have freed about 300 Afghan security force personnel
  • US Secretary of State has urged the two sides to avoid escalating the conflict after Eid
Updated 40 sec ago
AFP

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani began a process Sunday to release up to 2,000 Taliban prisoners as a goodwill gesture after the insurgents proposed a surprise cease-fire during the Eid holiday.

Ghani also said the government was ready to hold peace talks with the Taliban after accepting their offer of a three-day truce over the Eid Al-Fitr holiday starting Sunday that marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.
The decision to release the prisoners was a “good will gesture” and was taken “to ensure success of the peace process,” Ghani’s spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Twitter.
Ghani said earlier Sunday he would expedite the process of freeing Taliban inmates.
A US-Taliban deal signed in February stipulated that the Afghan government would release up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners while the insurgents would free about 1,000 Afghan security force personnel.
The prisoner swap is seen as a confidence-building move ahead of long-awaited peace talks between the government and Taliban.
Before Sunday’s announcement, Kabul has already released about 1,000 Taliban inmates while the insurgents have freed about 300 Afghan security force personnel.
Ghani also said a government delegation was “ready to immediately start the peace talks” with the insurgents.
Government negotiators would be headed by Ghani’s former bitter rival Abdullah Abdullah after the two signed a power-sharing deal last week that ended a months-long political crisis.


The Taliban have repeatedly mocked members of Ghani’s administration, referring to them as “puppets” controlled by foreign powers.
The militants’ offer of a truce comes just days after leader Haibatullah Akhundzada urged Washington “not to waste” the opportunity offered by the deal with the US that set the stage for the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.
US Special Representative to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, who brokered the deal, said on Twitter Saturday that the cease-fire was “a momentous opportunity that should not be missed” while pledging that the United States would “do its part to help.”
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also urged the two sides to seize the opportunity to start peace talks, with the release of prisoners as the first step.
But he said in a statement Sunday that he expected “the Taliban to adhere to their commitment not to allow released prisoners to return to the battlefield.”
He also urged the two sides to avoid escalating violence after Eid.
US President Donald Trump’s administration has made it a priority to end America’s longest war, and in a bid to pull out foreign forces US officials have been pushing the Taliban and government leaders to hold peace talks.
Analysts however say the Taliban have been emboldened by the deal with the US, and Afghan government officials have reported more than 3,800 attacks since it was signed, killing 420 civilians and wounding 906.


Khalilzad has maintained that the insurgents have kept up their end of the bargain by not attacking coalition forces — even if recent violence violated the spirit of the accord.
His remarks came after a horrific attack against a maternity hospital in Kabul that killed dozens — including mothers and infants — and a suicide bombing at a funeral.
The Taliban denied involvement in the attacks, but Ghani blamed them and the Daesh group for the violence.
War-weary Kabul residents expressed relief after the truce was announced.
“I’m happy that we are witnessing a rare cease-fire in Afghanistan,” said 18-year-old barber Abidullah Nasimi as he offered morning prayers at a Kabul mosque.
“But this is not enough, we want a permanent cease-fire and end of bloodshed so that we have lasting peace in the country.”
Since the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 there has only been one other pause in the fighting — a three-day cease-fire between the Taliban and Kabul, also marking the end of Eid in 2018.
That cease-fire was initiated by Ghani.

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

Calls grow for UK leader’s aide to quit over lockdown trip

Updated 24 May 2020
AP

Calls grow for UK leader’s aide to quit over lockdown trip

  • The senior government advisor has faced growing criticism for breaking a nationwide lockdown to visit his family
Updated 24 May 2020
AP

LONDON: Several lawmakers from Britain’s governing Conservative Party on Sunday joined opposition calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top aide to be fired for allegedly violating the national coronavirus lockdown rules that he helped to create.
Johnson was due to address a government news conference amid growing pressure over his adviser Dominic Cummings, who drove 250 miles (400 kilometers) from London to his parents’ home in Durham, in northeast England, with his wife and son as he was coming down with COVID-19 at the end of March.
Britain’s lockdown, which began March 23, stipulated that people should remain at their primary residence, leaving only for essential local errands and exercise. Anyone with coronavirus symptoms was told to completely isolate themselves.
“Dominic Cummings has a track record of believing that the rules don’t apply to him and treating the scrutiny that should come to anyone in a position of authority with contempt,” tweeted Conservative lawmaker Damian Collins. “The government would be better without him.”
Another Tory legislator, Steve Baker, said Cummings must resign for not “abiding by the spirit, at least, of the slogans which he has enforced on the rest of the country.”
“It is very clear that Dominic traveled when everybody else understood Dominic’s slogans to mean ‘stay at home, protect the (health service) and save lives,‘” Baker told Sky News.
The government has defended Cummings, saying he traveled to be near extended family because his wife was showing COVID-19 symptoms, he correctly thought he was also infected and he wanted to ensure that his 4-year-old son was looked after.
The coronavirus cut a swath through the top ranks of Britain’s government in March and April, infecting people including Cummings, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Johnson himself, who has said that the medical staff at a London hospital saved his life.
Critics of the government expressed outrage that Cummings had broken strict rules that for two months have prevented Britons from visiting elderly relatives, comforting dying friends or even attending the funerals of loved ones. The opposition Labour Party has called for an official investigation.
Former Labour lawmaker Helen Goodman, whose father died in a nursing home during the outbreak, said Cummings’ behavior was “repellent.”
“What was the point of the sacrifice that we all made? What was the point of the miserable, lonely death that my father had?” she told the BBC.
Cummings is a key but contentious figure in Johnson’s administration. A self-styled political disrupter who disdains the media and civil service, he was one of the architects of the successful campaign to take Britain out of the European Union, and orchestrated the Conservatives’ decisive election victory in December.
Government ministers defended him as a father concerned for the welfare of his child who traveled to be near his family but self-isolated in a separate building, away from his elderly parents.
“The most important thing is that Mr. Cummings and his family remained locked down” for 14 days once they arrived in Durham, said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who added that Cummings wouldn’t resign.
Shapps denied a second claim that Cummings was spotted again in Durham on April 19, after he had recovered from the virus and returned to work in London. But he said he didn’t know the truth of a report in Sunday newspapers that Cummings had visited a scenic area 30 miles (50 kilometers) from Durham on April 12.
Johnson’s government is already facing criticism for its response to a pandemic that has hit Britain harder than any other European country. Britain’s official coronavirus death toll stands at 36,675, the second-highest confirmed total in the world after the United States. Statistics that include suspected as well as confirmed virus cases put the toll well over 40,000.
The UK is gradually easing its lockdown, allowing more outdoor recreation and letting some shops and businesses reopen. The government hopes primary schools can start reopening in June, though many parents and teachers worry that it isn’t yet safe to do so.
Cummings is one of several senior UK officials to be accused of flouting the lockdown rules.
Epidemiologist Neil Ferguson stepped down as government scientific adviser earlier this month after a newspaper disclosed that his girlfriend had crossed London to stay with him during the lockdown. In April, Catherine Calderwood resigned as Scotland’s chief medical officer after twice traveling from Edinburgh to her second home.

Topics: UK Dominic Cummings Coronavirus

Related

World
No end to lockdown yet but 'careful' easing begins, British PM Johnson says
World
UK PM Johnson’s adviser Cummings isolating with coronavirus symptoms

Latest updates

Screen test: How are broadcasters adapting to the pandemic?
Calls grow for UK leader’s aide to quit over lockdown trip
Afghan president to free up to 2,000 Taliban prisoners
How Ukraine’s Muslims celebrate Eid
Saudi Arabia announces 11 more deaths from COVID-19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.