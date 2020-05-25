RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded nine new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, the health ministry said.
The total death toll in Saudi Arabia since the pandemic began is now 399.
The ministry also said 2,235 new cases have been discovered, bringing the total number of cases to 74,795.
The cities that saw the most cases were Riyadh with 765, then Makkah with 416, and Jeddah with 350.
The health ministry also said that 2,148 cases have recovered, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered to 45,668.
More than five million people have been infected with the virus globally and almost 350,000 have died.
Saudi Arabia reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths
https://arab.news/vqywt
Saudi Arabia reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths
- The Kingdom also reported 2,235 new COVID-19 cases
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded nine new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, the health ministry said.