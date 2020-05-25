Saudi Arabia reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths

Saudi crown prince says COVID-19 will pass

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has exchanged Eid greetings with senior government officials, saying that he believed the “bad (coronavirus) conditions will pass,” adding “we are heading towards the good, state news agency SPA reported.

“What pains me this Eid, is that it’s a day of joy and it’s our duty as Muslims to rejoice and I couldn’t be with you today,” the crown prince said during a video call with senior Ministry of Defense officials on Sunday.

“But the bad conditions will pass, God willing, and we are heading towards the good, God willing. This is thanks to the fortitude of the men of Saudi Arabia, both military and civilians.”

Saudi Arabia celebrated the first day of Eid al-Fitr in a state of 24-hour lockdown, imposed last week to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier King Salman thanked people in Saudi Arabia for abiding by the curfew.

“I greatly appreciate you celebrating Eid while staying at home and practicing social distancing,” he said on Saturday in a speech delivered by acting Minister of Media Majid al-Qasabi.