  Saudi Arabia reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths

An aerial view shows King Abdullah Finance City and the northern ring road which remains empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on May 24, 2020. (AFP)
  • The Kingdom also reported 2,235 new COVID-19 cases
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded nine new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, the health ministry said.
The total death toll in Saudi Arabia since the pandemic began is now 399.
The ministry also said 2,235 new cases have been discovered, bringing the total number of cases to 74,795.
The cities that saw the most cases were Riyadh with 765, then Makkah with 416, and Jeddah with 350.
The health ministry also said that 2,148 cases have recovered, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered to 45,668.
More than five million people have been infected with the virus globally and almost 350,000 have died.

  • Crown Prince says he believes the bad times will soon pass
  • Tells government officials he regrets not being there in person
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has exchanged Eid greetings with senior government officials, saying that he believed the “bad (coronavirus) conditions will pass,” adding “we are heading towards the good, state news agency SPA reported.

“What pains me this Eid, is that it’s a day of joy and it’s our duty as Muslims to rejoice and I couldn’t be with you today,” the crown prince said during a video call with senior Ministry of Defense officials on Sunday.

“But the bad conditions will pass, God willing, and we are heading towards the good, God willing. This is thanks to the fortitude of the men of Saudi Arabia, both military and civilians.”

Saudi Arabia celebrated the first day of Eid al-Fitr in a state of 24-hour lockdown, imposed last week to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier King Salman thanked people in Saudi Arabia for abiding by the curfew.

“I greatly appreciate you celebrating Eid while staying at home and practicing social distancing,” he said on Saturday in a speech delivered by acting Minister of Media Majid al-Qasabi.

