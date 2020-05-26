Grants scheme for Saudi artists aims to ease coronavirus pressures

RIYADH: A Saudi art gallery has launched an initiative to provide financial grants to help support the work of artists in the Kingdom during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Athr Gallery in Jeddah recently announced its Maan (Arabic for together) project in a bid to cushion the impact of the virus outbreak on the local art scene. As part of its mission to keep the arts sustained and accessible to a wider audience, Athr has collaborated with seven artists, whose limited-edition works will be sold to fund the grants.

The artists contributing their pieces are Ahmed Mater, Ayman Yossri Daydban, Dana Awartani, Manal Al-Dowayan, Muhannad Shono, Nasser Al-Salem, and Sultan bin Fahad.

Applications are open until June 20 to artists of any age in Saudi Arabia or those who have lived in the country for two years or more. Any visual artist with a project that requires backing for completion, or seed funding for production or research, can apply. Grants will range between SR5,000 ($1,331) and SR10,000.

Saudi artist Nora Alajlan told Arab News that she was “delighted” by the initiative and would be making a grant application herself.

She added that the Kingdom’s appreciation of art meant artists no longer had to seek opportunities for advancement outside the country.

Artists can apply for grants at https://www.maaneditions.com/ where the artworks available for purchase can also be found.