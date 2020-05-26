You are here

Jordan’s civil servants return to work after two months break

People wearing protective face masks wait to complete their transactions in the Civil Status Department after Jordan's public sector employees returned gradually to work, two months after they were ordered to stay home as part of a tight lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Amman, Jordan May 26, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Most of the country’s 250,000 civil servants had not been working in their offices since two months
  • The government said at the end of last month it had contained the coronavirus outbreak
AMMAN: Jordan’s public sector employees began a phased return to work on Tuesday, more than two months after they were told to stay at home under a coronavirus lockdown, officials said.
Most of the country’s 250,000 civil servants had not been working in their offices since a state of emergency was declared in mid-March.
Sameh al Nasser, the head of the civil service commission, said that about 60% of civil servants were expected to show up for work under a gradual plan involving social distancing.
Schools, universities and border crossings were closed and international flights were halted under the lockdown, but tens of thousands of state employees in the medical services, civil defense, customs, security forces and army continued working to maintain essential services.
The government said at the end of last month it had contained the coronavirus outbreak, and many restrictions have of the lockdown restrictions have been lifted, with most businesses and industries now open again.
Jordan has reported 711 confirmed coronavirus cases, with nine deaths. Some medical officials have warned there could be a new rise in infections after the easing of the restrictions.

Topics: Coronavirus Jordan

Saudi Heath Ministry reports 12 new coronavirus deaths

Updated 7 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Heath Ministry reports 12 new coronavirus deaths

  • The new cases have raised the total number to 76,726
  • The ministry urged people to respect social distancing
Updated 7 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Twelve more people have died from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia and 1,931 new cases have been discovered, the health ministry said Tuesday.
The new cases have raised the total number to 76,726 and the overall virus-related death toll to 411. 
The ministry urged people to respect social distancing, specifically important to protect the elderly and patients. 
It said the Kingdom is ahead of a transitional phase preparing to return to normal life. 
It reassured people saying that the Saudi health sector is strong and has a long expertise.
Earlier Tuesday, the Kingdom announced that the curfew would be eased and restrictions on peoples’ movement and businesses would be relaxed.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

