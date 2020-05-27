You are here

  • Home
  • Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo to star in Dubai-produced celebrity fundraiser for Covid-19

Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo to star in Dubai-produced celebrity fundraiser for Covid-19

British pop singer Dua Lipa among the stars taking part in the fundraising event. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/94ghf

Updated 27 May 2020
Arab News

Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo to star in Dubai-produced celebrity fundraiser for Covid-19

Updated 27 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Taking place on May 29, One Humanity Live (OHM) Dubai is a 24-hour celebrity fundraiser for Covid-19 that will feature over 150 international stars from the worlds of music, sport, art, fashion, health and cinema, including Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo, Deepak Chopra and Sonam Kapoor.

They will be joined by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel, five-time Grammy award-winner CeeLo Green and Colombian superstar Maluma, among many others.

Lebanese musician Ragheb Alama, Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki and US-Iraqi entrepreneur Huda Kattan will also appear in the live broadcast.

The event, which is the brainchild of Dubai-based event organizers Jean-Karl Saliba and Zaid Fredericks, aims to raise awareness and funds for coronavirus relief efforts around the world, contributing to the likes of the Global Gift Foundation, International Red Cross, the Red Crescent, Médecins Sans Frontières and Dubai Cares.

“One Humanity Live is a 24-hour live charity broadcast that aims to bring together 1 billion dreamers to share their voice and seed their dream for the future as well as raise funds to support our charity partnerships in this time when we need to act together,” OHM Live said in a statement. “The live broadcast will see artists, celebrities, youth ambassadors, activists and like-minded dreamers from all around the world stepping up to shift the narrative of fear and anxiety to optimism, hope and imagination around shared dreams.”

The 24-hour fundraising broadcast will start from 8pm GST and can be viewed on YouTube, Facebook, IGTV, TikTok and ohm.constellation.art, as well as a number of major television networks. 

You can view the full line-up on Ohm Live’s official website. https://ohm.constellation.art/line-up

Topics: OHM Live Dubai Coronavirus

US designer and former actress Mary-Kate Olsen officially files for divorce

Updated 27 May 2020
Arab News

US designer and former actress Mary-Kate Olsen officially files for divorce

Updated 27 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: US designer and former actress Mary-Kate Olsen has successfully filed for divorce from Olivier Sarkozy, the half-brother of the former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, following five years of marriage.

The 33-year-old co-founder of The Row previously tried to file for divorce from Sarkozy in April, but was turned away earlier this month due to New York courts not accepting divorce filings except for “emergency cases” during the pandemic.

Olsen was reportedly able to prove that the separation was urgent, after Sarkozy terminated their apartment’s lease without her knowledge, leaving her to find a new home.

In court documents, Olsen claimed that “my husband expects me to move out of our home on [May 18] in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19.”

Olsen married Sarkozy in an intimate Manhattan ceremony in Nov 2015, after three years of dating.

Topics: Mary-Kate Olsen

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s private sector employees to return to their offices
Clinical trials to accelerate adoption of new drug treatments in Saudi Arabia
UK PM Johnson’s support plunges over Cummings scandal
Dubai government employees to start returning to work on Sunday
Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media after tweets tagged

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.