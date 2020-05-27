Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo to star in Dubai-produced celebrity fundraiser for Covid-19

DUBAI: Taking place on May 29, One Humanity Live (OHM) Dubai is a 24-hour celebrity fundraiser for Covid-19 that will feature over 150 international stars from the worlds of music, sport, art, fashion, health and cinema, including Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo, Deepak Chopra and Sonam Kapoor.

They will be joined by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel, five-time Grammy award-winner CeeLo Green and Colombian superstar Maluma, among many others.

Lebanese musician Ragheb Alama, Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki and US-Iraqi entrepreneur Huda Kattan will also appear in the live broadcast.

The event, which is the brainchild of Dubai-based event organizers Jean-Karl Saliba and Zaid Fredericks, aims to raise awareness and funds for coronavirus relief efforts around the world, contributing to the likes of the Global Gift Foundation, International Red Cross, the Red Crescent, Médecins Sans Frontières and Dubai Cares.

“One Humanity Live is a 24-hour live charity broadcast that aims to bring together 1 billion dreamers to share their voice and seed their dream for the future as well as raise funds to support our charity partnerships in this time when we need to act together,” OHM Live said in a statement. “The live broadcast will see artists, celebrities, youth ambassadors, activists and like-minded dreamers from all around the world stepping up to shift the narrative of fear and anxiety to optimism, hope and imagination around shared dreams.”

The 24-hour fundraising broadcast will start from 8pm GST and can be viewed on YouTube, Facebook, IGTV, TikTok and ohm.constellation.art, as well as a number of major television networks.

You can view the full line-up on Ohm Live’s official website. https://ohm.constellation.art/line-up