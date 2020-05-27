You are here

  Turkish Airlines may delay delivery of Airbus, Boeing planes

Turkish Airlines may delay delivery of Airbus, Boeing planes

The airline is in talks to take delivery of Airbus 350-900s that are ready from an order of 25, and that it was working to delay the delivery of the rest. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The carrier plans to begin some domestic flights on June 4 and international on June 10
  • Airlines chairman said the impact of the coronavirus on market could last up to five years
ISTANBUL: Turkish Airlines, which halted nearly all of its passenger flights as a result of the coronavirus crisis, may delay the delivery of some Boeing and Airbus planes, its chairman was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
The carrier plans to begin some domestic flights on June 4 and some international flights on June 10 as airlines worldwide try to get planes flying again after a global travel slump.
But Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci said in an interview with Turkey’s Hurriyet newspaper that the impact of the coronavirus could last up to five years and that it would take a while to reach 2019 load factor levels.
Turkish Airlines had received half of its order for 25 Boeing 787-9 planes, he said, adding that the delivery of the rest could be delayed.
The airline is in talks to take delivery of Airbus 350-900s that are ready from an order of 25, and that it was working to delay the delivery of the rest, he said.
“We are trying to lighten the serious loads that could arise. We are getting our narrow-body planes.”
Ayci said Turkish Airlines would no longer offer free in-flight food and drinks on domestic flights and other flights shorter than two hours.
He also repeated that the company would try to maintain employment, but that salaries would have to be adjusted, with the aim of supporting those paid the least.

UK lends $22bn to small firms hit by coronavirus

UK lends $22bn to small firms hit by coronavirus

  • The finance ministry offers banks a 100% credit guarantee on loans of up to $61,479
  • The money was lent to 608,069 small businesses as of May 24
LONDON: British small businesses have borrowed more than $22 billion under a government-guaranteed coronavirus credit program during its first three weeks of operation, outpacing bank lending under other schemes for bigger firms.
The finance ministry offers banks a 100% credit guarantee on loans of up to 50,000 pounds under its Bounce Back Loan Scheme, after an 80% guarantee slowed lending under an earlier program.
The BBLS has lent $22.74 billion to 608,069 small businesses as of May 24, up from $17.36 billion by May 17.
By contrast an earlier program that lends up to 5 million pounds, the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, has only lent $10 billion since its launch in March.
Banks have approved about half of loan applications under CBILS so far, compared with 79% for the BBLS.
Finance minister Rishi Sunak initially opposed offering full state guarantees for bank lending, due partly to the risk of bad debts, but allowed it for the smallest firms after pressure from business groups, legislators and the Bank of England.

