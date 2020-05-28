You are here

  • Home
  • Dr. Abdullah bin Ali Alaaraj, dean of the Makkah College of Technology

Dr. Abdullah bin Ali Alaaraj, dean of the Makkah College of Technology

Dr. Abdullah bin Ali Alaaraj
Short Url

https://arab.news/j6vc3

Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Abdullah bin Ali Alaaraj, dean of the Makkah College of Technology

Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Abdullah bin Ali Alaaraj has been the dean of the Makkah College of Technology (MCT) since 2018. He is also an adviser to the president of Umm Al-Qura University (UQU) and a columnist at the Makkah daily newspaper.

In 1990, Alaaraj attended UQU, where he attained a bachelor’s degree in English with a focus on education. In 2004, he was awarded a master’s degree in TESOL studies from the University of Queensland, Australia. In 2013, Alaaraj gained a Ph.D. in applied linguistics from the University of Essex, the UK.

Alaaraj worked as an English language instructor in a number of government and private intermediate and secondary schools for nearly six years. After that he moved to the MCT to teach general English and English for mechanical, electrical, economic and computing purposes.

From 2002 to 2003, Alaaraj chaired the English language center at MCT where he set future plans for learning and teaching development.

For three years beginning from 2005, Alaaraj supervised all the teaching units of the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) in the Makkah region. 

Alaaraj, who has worked as a freelance journalist during his professional career, was an English language trainer in a number of education institutions including King Abdul Aziz University and the Arab Open University.

He has attended many conferences and academic assemblies in the US and the UK, where he presented papers on applied linguistics at renowned universities such as the University of London, the University of Warwick and the Canterbury Christ Church University. Alaaraj’s Twitter handle is @dralaaraj.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Saudi Arabia
Dr. Khaled bin Hussein Al-Biyari, Saudi assistant minister of defense for executive affairs
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Majdah Abdulhadi Shugdar, Saudi executive

Saudi aviation authority denies increase in tickets prices, flights resume Sunday 

Updated 27 May 2020
Rashid Hassan

Saudi aviation authority denies increase in tickets prices, flights resume Sunday 

  • The authority plans to operate 60 domestic flights as services resume from Sunday
Updated 27 May 2020
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Wednesday denied there would be any increase in ticket prices. 

GACA spokesman, Ibrahim Alrosa, said that the rumors about an 80 percent increase in domestic flight prices were false.

The authority plans to operate 60 domestic flights as services resume from Sunday after Saudi authorities announced a three-phased plan, leading to a return to normal life in the Kingdom in less than a month.

“Based on what was submitted by the competent health authorities in the Kingdom regarding the return of some vital activities, in accordance with the health controls and precautionary measures taken to combat coronavirus, the GACA announces the issuance of its approval for the resumption of domestic flights starting on Sunday, May 31, 2020, by the national air carriers,” an official statement said.

The authority said that it had completed its operational preparations to gradually lift the suspension of domestic flights to ensure a safe travel journey for travelers through Saudi airports, while taking all necessary preventive measures.

GACA said that it would work in coordination with airports, air carriers and companies operating in the civil aviation sector to meet demand in the local market.

The resumption of domestic flights will be in stages to include all local destinations within two weeks.

The first stage includes the operation of 11 airports across the Kingdom: King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah, Prince Nayef bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Qassim, Abha International Airport, Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Tabuk, King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jazan, Hail International Airport, King Saud Airport in Al Bahah and Najran Airport.

Saudi Arabia suspended international flights from March 15 and domestic flights from March 21 in response to the spread of COVID-19.

However, there was an exception for flights related to humanitarian and emergency cases, medical evacuation aircrafts and private aviation, in addition to the repatriation of stranded citizens who wished to return home as well as flights of the Saudi “Return” initiative for expats wishing to go back to their countries.

All international flights remain suspended until further notice.

Meanwhile, 14 new coronavirus disease deaths were recorded in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, raising the overall toll to 425.

A total of 1,815 new cases were reported in the Kingdom, meaning 78,541 people in Saudi Arabia have now contracted the disease.

The health ministry also announced that 2,572 more patients had recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 51,022.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia eases coronavirus lockdown restrictions
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aviation authority adopts aviation safety measures

Latest updates

Dr. Abdullah bin Ali Alaaraj, dean of the Makkah College of Technology
Premier League clubs vote to resume contact training
Italy finally set to decide on Serie A resumption
MLB players disappointed with pay cuts in return plan
Exclusive: Ex-Trump envoy Jason Greenblatt says ‘door to Israeli-Palestinian negotiations remains open’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.