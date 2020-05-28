You are here

  • Home
  • Virus pressure tests Saudi Arabia reforms as Aramco has Forbes debut

Virus pressure tests Saudi Arabia reforms as Aramco has Forbes debut

Saudi Aramco’s debut on the Forbes list follows a record IPO last year. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g8np4

Updated 28 May 2020
Hebshi Alshammari

Virus pressure tests Saudi Arabia reforms as Aramco has Forbes debut

  • ‘In terms of profits, the Saudi companies have done well. We will see more companies rising in the next few years
Updated 28 May 2020
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi companies such as oil giant Aramco are displaying resilience in the face of the coronavirus pandemic because of reforms introduced before its arrival, say analysts.

The world’s largest oil company has become emblematic of wider corporate reforms triggered by the Saudi Vision 2030 blueprint for social and economic change.

Saudi Aramco this month appeared in the top five of the Forbes Global 2000 list, which ranks the world’s 2000 largest companies.

It comes as the world’s most profitable company reported profits on $88.2 billion last year.

This year’s rankings arrive amid a global pandemic which has devastated the earnings of some companies, improved the position of others and tested the resilience of all.

It has also shone a spotlight on the ability of the the Kingdom’s top companies to withstand the twin shock of the COVID-19 lockdown and the collapse of oil prices.

Saudi Aramco debuted on the prestigious Forbes list after completing the world’s largest initial public offering last year.

The rankings are based on a combination of sales, profits, market capitalization and assets. Three of the top five companies on the list are from China, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in the top spot for the eighth straight year with more than $4.3 trillion in assets.

Forbes noted that many of the companies on its list have come through a particularly difficult first quarter as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, or what it describes as “The Great Cessation.”

“Many companies and organizations have faced difficulties in managing and mitigating the impact of COVID-19 crisis. However, there are some companies that have prepared well and put in action plans to avoid this crisis with the least damage,” said Fahad Alfaifi, a Saudi-based strategy and business planning consultant.

The pandemic has come at a time of historic change in the Kingdom’s corporate landscape driven by economic reforms which form a major part of the Vision 2030 agenda. This aims to reduce the country’s reliance on oil revenues and stimulate investment in sectors of the economy that create new jobs for a youthful population.

This backdrop has meant many companies in the Kingdom were already changing the way they did business before the arrival of the pandemic and the collapse of oil prices created new challenges.

Last year’s annual Global Competitiveness Report, issued by the World Economic Forum, placed the Kingdom third among G20 counties and 11th globally

in terms of IT governance which rates a country’s ability to adapt digital technologies such as e-commerce and financial technology.

Such technology skills are becoming increasingly important for economies as they to re-calibrate and adapt to the post-pandemic world.

Nasser Al-Qarawee, the director of the Saudi Study and Research Center, attributed the success of some Saudi companies to the great achievements made by the private sector lately and predicted that more Saudi companies would eventually join Aramco on the Forbes list.

“The national economy has seen enormous improvements and development in terms of laws and legislation that have helped reduce restrictions and bureaucracy, while the government has worked at the same time on reducing dependency on oil. Vision 2030 will further cement the Kingdom’s strong presence globally and make it have a larger influence on global decisions, not only economically but also politically.”

Tawfiq Al-Swailem, CEO of the Gulf Bureau for Research and Economic Consultations, said that many Saudi companies would emerge from the pandemic in a strong position.

“In terms of profits, the Saudi companies have done well, although the entire world is living through a state of ferocious economic war,” he said. “We will see more Saudi companies rising in the next few years.”

Topics: Saudi Aramco Forbes COVID-19

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco makes nearly $17bn, sticks to dividend pledge
Business & Economy
Aramco ups crude prices as recovery signs grow

German businesses don’t expect quick return to normal

Updated 1 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

German businesses don’t expect quick return to normal

  • Germany’s economy is likely to shrink by 6.6 percent this year
  • That would be Germany’s worst economic performance since reunification in 1990
Updated 1 min 23 sec ago
Reuters
BERLIN: Germany’s economy is likely to shrink by 6.6 percent this year as businesses expect it will take nine months on average before operations return to normal after the coronavirus, the Ifo Institute said on Thursday.
That would be Germany’s worst economic performance since reunification in 1990.
As the outlook improves next year, Ifo predicts Europe’s biggest economy will grow 10.2 percent in 2021.
Recent surveys suggest Germany is slowly recovering after economic life was restricted in late March to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
Ifo, however, said some businesses are braced for longer and more painful recoveries.
Travel, hospitality and car manufacturing expected lengthier recoveries, while aviation expects normalization to take 16 months, Ifo’s survey showed.
Ifo expects the economy to shrink 12.4 percent in the second quarter of 2020 from a year earlier due to the nationwide lockdown.
The forecasts are for Ifo’s most likely scenario.
In its worst-case scenario, in which a return to normal took 16 months, the economy would shrink 9.3 percent this year and grow 9.5 percent in 2021. In the best case, companies would recover in five months, the economy would shrink just 3.9 percent in 2020 and expand 7.4 percent next year.
All three scenarios, based on business sentiment as well as production, turnover and foreign trade data, assumed a gradual relaxation of restrictions from the end of April. Smaller shops reopened on April 20.
Construction, until recently resilient in the face of the downturn, will also suffer this year, its industry association said. It forecast turnover will stagnate at $149 billion, the same level as last year but a decline of 3 percent in real terms.
Even in the health care sector, which might have been expected to be a beneficiary of the crisis, 72 percent of companies expect revenues to fall thanks to the impact of the crisis on operations and severed supply chains, a German Chambers of Commerce survey showed.
Only 6 percent were profiting from increased demand for products like protective clothing, ventilators and diagnostic tests, the survey showed.
Germany was already teetering on the edge of recession before the coronavirus outbreak. Its economy grew 0.6 percent in 2019, its slowest rate since 2013.

Latest updates

German businesses don’t expect quick return to normal
For Lebanese families made poor by crisis, dinner means bread and no meat
Iran dismisses ‘desperate’ US move to end nuclear waivers
Cockpit voice recorder recovered from debris of crashed Pakistani plane
Pentagon confirms its ‘long-term’ commitment with Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.