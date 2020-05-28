‘La Casa De Papel’ actor responds to backlash on Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan’s birthday wish

DUBAI: Spanish actor Enrique Arce, who stars as Arturo Román in the widely popular Netflix show “La Casa De Papel,” responded to claims made by social media fans saying his birthday wish to Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan was paid.

On Wednesday, Ramadan shared a video on his Instagram of the famous actor wishing him a happy birthday.

“Hello Mohamed Ramadan, this is a message from Arturo Román. I know you know me, I know you hate me from ‘La Casa De Papel,’ but I know you are a very accomplished actor– according to (Moroccan-Swedish singer) Red One, (you are the) best actor in the Arab countries,” Arce said in a video.

“So from your friend Arturo – I know it's your birthday – happy birthday brother Mohamed. I hope I get to meet you one day. I hope I get to work with you one day,” the star said.

Arce concluded his message by singing the show’s famous theme song “Bella Ciao.”

A few hours after Ramadan published Arce’s video, the Egyptian singer, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on May 23, received backlash on social media, with comments saying that Arce was paid to film this video.

“To whoever noticed, the video has a ‘Starzly’ watermark, and this website, to people who know it know that it is famous for buying birthday wishes from celebrities around the world in return for money,” one user wrote.

Hours later, Ramadan shared with his 12.8 million followers Arce’s second video that addresses these claims.

“Just to make things clear – I don’t know – I’ve been told that there’s a big thing happening right now. This is from Red One, he contacted me (and) he told me you are the greatest,” Arce said, speaking to Ramadan, in the video. “I am following you on Instagram. I hope we get to work together man. I’ve heard you are pretty great, so I hope I get to meet you someday in person.”

He concluded his message saying: “Oh, Eid Mubarak, is that right?”

Ramadan also shared Red One’s reply on this matter on his Instagram stories. “The story that happened with Artureto from ‘La Casa De Papel’ and Arab legend Mohamed Ramadan is that some people took it as a mistake,” the singer said speaking to ET Bilarabi. “They thought that through this application ‘Starzly,’ Mohamed Ramadan gave him something for Artureto to do a message. It’s false. Absolutely false.”

Artureto is a friend of mine and when I told him that I have a superstar actor, like the number one actor Mohamed Ramadan, and I wanted to do a birthday wish to give him a personal gift, he did it with happiness and he was concerned about the issue as he said ‘inshallah we work together, and work on an international project,’” Red One said.

“Mohamed Ramadan is a superstar. It is something out of question. We hope we do something international together with Artureto in ‘La Casa De Papel,’” the singer added.