You are here

  • Home
  • ‘La Casa De Papel’ actor responds to backlash on Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan’s birthday wish

‘La Casa De Papel’ actor responds to backlash on Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan’s birthday wish

Mohamed Ramadan shared a video on his Instagram of Enrique Arce wishing him a happy birthday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wxbz7

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

‘La Casa De Papel’ actor responds to backlash on Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan’s birthday wish

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Spanish actor Enrique Arce, who stars as Arturo Román in the widely popular Netflix show “La Casa De Papel,” responded to claims made by social media fans saying his birthday wish to Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan was paid.

On Wednesday, Ramadan shared a video on his Instagram of the famous actor wishing him a happy birthday. 

“Hello Mohamed Ramadan, this is a message from Arturo Román. I know you know me, I know you hate me from ‘La Casa De Papel,’ but I know you are a very accomplished actor– according to (Moroccan-Swedish singer) Red One, (you are the) best actor in the Arab countries,” Arce said in a video. 

“So from your friend Arturo – I know it's your birthday – happy birthday brother Mohamed. I hope I get to meet you one day. I hope I get to work with you one day,” the star said. 

Arce concluded his message by singing the show’s famous theme song “Bella Ciao.”

A few hours after Ramadan published Arce’s video, the Egyptian singer, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on May 23, received backlash on social media, with comments saying that Arce was paid to film this video.

“To whoever noticed, the video has a ‘Starzly’ watermark, and this website, to people who know it know that it is famous for buying birthday wishes from celebrities around the world in return for money,” one user wrote.

محمد رمضان منزل علي صفحته أن الممثل انريكي ارسي بتاع لاكاسا دي بابل باعتله كل سنه وانت طيب علشان عيد ميلاده ورمضان رد...

Posted by Khaled Sawwaf on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

الفيديو اللي اتعمل لمحمد رمضان طلع دفع فيه ٩١ يورو شكرا يابرو

Posted by Khaled Sawwaf on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Hours later, Ramadan shared with his 12.8 million followers Arce’s second video that addresses these claims.

“Just to make things clear – I don’t know – I’ve been told that there’s a big thing happening right now. This is from Red One, he contacted me (and) he told me you are the greatest,” Arce said, speaking to Ramadan, in the video. “I am following you on Instagram. I hope we get to work together man. I’ve heard you are pretty great, so I hope I get to meet you someday in person.”

He concluded his message saying: “Oh, Eid Mubarak, is that right?”

Ramadan also shared Red One’s reply on this matter on his Instagram stories. “The story that happened with Artureto from ‘La Casa De Papel’ and Arab legend Mohamed Ramadan is that some people took it as a mistake,” the singer said speaking to ET Bilarabi. “They thought that through this application ‘Starzly,’ Mohamed Ramadan gave him something for Artureto to do a message. It’s false. Absolutely false.”

Artureto is a friend of mine and when I told him that I have a superstar actor, like the number one actor Mohamed Ramadan, and I wanted to do a birthday wish to give him a personal gift, he did it with happiness and he was concerned about the issue as he said ‘inshallah we work together, and work on an international project,’” Red One said. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

لما بشوف جمهوري قلبي بيعمل بم بم بم بم بم بم بم بم بم

A post shared by Mohamed Ramadan (@mohamedramadanws) on

“Mohamed Ramadan is a superstar. It is something out of question. We hope we do something international together with Artureto in ‘La Casa De Papel,’” the singer added. 

Topics: Mohamed Ramadan Enrique Arce la casa de papel Lifestyle Reads of the Week

Celebrities, influencers call for justice over black man’s death in US

Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik said: ‘Their (the police) job is not to kill. It has to change.’ (AFP)
Updated 3 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Celebrities, influencers call for justice over black man’s death in US

Updated 3 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Celebrities and influencers around the world have taken to social media to protest against the actions of four US police officers that allegedly led to the death of a black male suspect.

A video, circulated online, showed an unidentified officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck and ignoring his pleas of “please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please, man.”

Police in Minneapolis, Minnesota where the incident took place, later said that Floyd matched the description of a suspect in a forgery case and had resisted arrest. All four officers have been fired.

Part-Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid shared a picture of Floyd on Instagram and said: “This has got to stop. It’s hard to watch a video so foul. It’s hard to think that this is still happening, but it is reality.

“These police officers need to be accountable to the maximum degree for their obviously disgusting and horrific actions. I feel so sick, sad, and sorry for George Floyd and his family.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rest in Peace #GeorgeFloyd . this has got to stop. it’s hard to watch a video so foul. It’s hard to think that this is still happening. but it is reality. And These police officer need to be accountable to the maximum degree for their obviously disgusting and horrific actions. I feel so sick, sad and sorry for George Floyd and his family. There is nothing anybody could say to me that makes this encounter even remotely ok. He was a peace activist and a man of respect and promise. There is no reason for anyone to be handled like that especially someone that is so unaggressive. Please spread this message. We can’t forget his name #GeorgeFloyd thank you always to @shaunking for the flow of information .

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on

Her sister, Gigi Hadid, also spoke up about the viral video on her Instagram account. “This is why it is more disheartening and nauseating every time. And not just black men – every senseless act of discrimination that burdens this country,” she wrote to her 54.2 million followers.

Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik said: “We should all feel protected and know we can be safe. Their (the police) job is not to kill. It has to change.”

Below are more reactions from famous stars addressing Floyd’s death.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#JusticeForFloyd

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on


Topics: George Floyd Minneapolis celebrities influencers Lifestyle Reads of the Week

Latest updates

Celebrities, influencers call for justice over black man’s death in US
Denmark, Finland say reopening schools did not worsen outbreak
UAE reports lower daily cases, 563 new infections
UK has highest coronavirus death rate: analysis
Sri Lanka to reimpose selective lockdown after virus cases spike

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.