Arab Fashion Week 2020 will be virtual

DUBAI: Arab Fashion Week (AFW) is the latest major fashion event to go virtual as nations worldwide try to curb the spread of COVID-19 through lockdowns. Arab Fashion Council announced Thursday that AFW will take place online from June 24 to 26.

“We are thrilled to be able to revolutionize the traditional calendar by adapting a new digital experience that best fits the global financial and digital trend,” CEO of Arab Fashion Council Jacob Abrian said in a released statement. “We consider this move as a victorious step to shape the future of the fashion system into a more consumer-conscious platform and sustainable culture.”

While the runways and the panel discussions air live on AFW’s website, viewers will be able to buy their favorite pieces online.

AFW follows the lead of the fashion weeks in London and Milan, which announced that they will also take place online due to coronavirus restrictions. Key fashion events such as the Met Gala and the final for the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers have been cancelled.