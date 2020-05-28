You are here

Arab Fashion Week 2020 will be virtual

Arab Fashion Week is set to take place online from June 24 to 26. (AFP)
DUBAI: Arab Fashion Week (AFW) is the latest major fashion event to go virtual as nations worldwide try to curb the spread of COVID-19 through lockdowns. Arab Fashion Council announced Thursday that AFW will take place online from June 24 to 26.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“We are thrilled to be able to revolutionize the traditional calendar by adapting a new digital experience that best fits the global financial and digital trend,” CEO of Arab Fashion Council Jacob Abrian said in a released statement. “We consider this move as a victorious step to shape the future of the fashion system into a more consumer-conscious platform and sustainable culture.”

While the runways and the panel discussions air live on AFW’s website, viewers will be able to buy their favorite pieces online.

AFW follows the lead of the fashion weeks in London and Milan, which announced that they will also take place online due to coronavirus restrictions. Key fashion events such as the Met Gala and the final for the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers have been cancelled.

Celebrities, influencers call for justice over black man’s death in US

Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik said: ‘Their (the police) job is not to kill. It has to change.’ (AFP)
Updated 28 May 2020
Arab News

Celebrities, influencers call for justice over black man's death in US

Updated 28 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Celebrities and influencers around the world have taken to social media to protest against the actions of four US police officers that allegedly led to the death of a black male suspect.

A video, circulated online, showed an unidentified officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck and ignoring his pleas of “please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please, man.”

Police in Minneapolis, Minnesota where the incident took place, later said that Floyd matched the description of a suspect in a forgery case and had resisted arrest. All four officers have been fired.

Part-Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid shared a picture of Floyd on Instagram and said: “This has got to stop. It’s hard to watch a video so foul. It’s hard to think that this is still happening, but it is reality.

“These police officers need to be accountable to the maximum degree for their obviously disgusting and horrific actions. I feel so sick, sad, and sorry for George Floyd and his family.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Her sister, Gigi Hadid, also spoke up about the viral video on her Instagram account. “This is why it is more disheartening and nauseating every time. And not just black men – every senseless act of discrimination that burdens this country,” she wrote to her 54.2 million followers.

Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik said: “We should all feel protected and know we can be safe. Their (the police) job is not to kill. It has to change.”

Below are more reactions from famous stars addressing Floyd’s death.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

