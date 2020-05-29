Tokyo to further relax coronavirus curbs on Monday, governor says

You are here

Japan lifted its state of emergency for Tokyo this week, following a drop in daily infections. Above, a mascot of Tokyo Tower waits to greet patrons on May 28, 2020. (AFP)
  • Japan lifted its state of emergency for Tokyo this week, following a drop in daily infections
TOKYO: Curbs in Japan’s capital of Tokyo to contain the coronavirus are to be eased further from Monday, Governor Yuriko Koike said, citing the recommendation of an advisory panel.
Cram schools, gyms, and theaters are among the facilities that will be allowed to reopen in a phased relaxation process, Koike told a news conference on Friday.
The city can “move to the next step of the phased easing of curbs, as long as Tokyo takes the necessary precautions to contain the spread of the virus,” she quoted the panel as having said.
Japan lifted its state of emergency for Tokyo this week, following a drop in daily infections. The country has recorded about 17,000 infections and some 900 deaths from the virus.

Topics: Coronavirus Tokyo Japan

Pakistan to resume international flight operations

  • Pakistan has largely rolled back its lockdown measures and resumed domestic flights this month
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will allow international flights to resume, an aviation official said on Friday, after largely closing its airspace to commercial flights since March to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Both national and foreign airlines shall be allowed to operate from all international airports of Pakistan with exception of Gwadar and Turbat,” said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, Senior Joint Secretary at the Civil Aviation Authority in a statement, adding that flights would be allowed from Saturday.
Pakistan has largely rolled back its lockdown measures and resumed domestic flights this month despite a rise in the rate of coronavirus infections. Some airlines received exemptions during the closure to enable international repatriation flights in and out of Pakistan.

Topics: aviation Pakistan

