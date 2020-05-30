10 million SMS sent to educate people for prayers in Saudi mosques

RIYADH: Ten million text messages (SMS) containing information on the precautionary measures approved by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs were sent in the wake of the return of congregational prayer in mosques.
The return of Friday and group prayers in the Kingdom’s mosques — except in Makkah — comes as the second phase of easing restrictions begins on Sunday May 31 and will last until June 20.
The informative messages that were broadcasted by the ministry in several languages included advice, directives and instructions, in line with the authorities’ decisions to ensure the safety of mosque-goers and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs also increased its media presence through its participation in various satellite channels and social networking sites and through its digital platforms to educate the Saudi community about the importance of following the directions.
The Saudi minister of Islamic affairs, Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, announced on Friday the readiness of the Kingdom’s mosques to welcome worshippers after he completed field trips to check on necessary preparations.
“Throughout our inspection trips, we found our mosques to have completed preparations and are in the best condition,” said the minister.
“Whatever remains falls upon citizens. I hope that citizens and residents follow healthy precautionary measures as instructed by professionals. I hope that they’re careful with their own lives and the lives of others.”