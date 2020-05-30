You are here

10 million SMS sent to educate people for prayers in Saudi mosques

Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh. (SPA)
  • The informative messages that were broadcasted by the ministry in several languages
RIYADH: Ten million text messages (SMS) containing information on the precautionary measures approved by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs were sent in the wake of the return of congregational prayer in mosques.
The return of Friday and group prayers in the Kingdom’s mosques — except in Makkah — comes as the second phase of easing restrictions begins on Sunday May 31 and will last until June 20.
The informative messages that were broadcasted by the ministry in several languages included advice, directives and instructions, in line with the authorities’ decisions to ensure the safety of mosque-goers and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs also increased its media presence through its participation in various satellite channels and social networking sites and through its digital platforms to educate the Saudi community about the importance of following the directions.
The Saudi minister of Islamic affairs, Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, announced on Friday the readiness of the Kingdom’s mosques to welcome worshippers after he completed field trips to check on necessary preparations.

“Throughout our inspection trips, we found our mosques to have completed preparations and are in the best condition,” said the minister.

“Whatever remains falls upon citizens. I hope that citizens and residents follow healthy precautionary measures as instructed by professionals. I hope that they’re careful with their own lives and the lives of others.”

 

Saudi Arabia could return to extreme precautionary restrictions, minister warns

Penalties will be doubled upon repetition of the violation. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia could return to extreme precautionary restrictions, minister warns

  • People not wearing masks will be fined
JEDDAH: The Kingdom could return to extreme precautionary restrictions if the number of COVID-19 patients exceeds the medical sector’s capacity, Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah warned on Saturday.
“Public awareness and adherence to precautionary measures is essential to continue the ease of restrictions,” Al-Rabiah said. “We continue monitoring the situation based on the number of critical cases in hospitals and their capacity to receive them. We want to be able to receive all cases that reach out to us and provide them with the care that they need. We are all in one boat in this situation, we are one team, and we must work together cautiously. Lack of commitment will definitely take us back to where we were.”
There were 1,618 new cases reported in Saudi Arabia, meaning that 83,384 people have now contracted the disease. There are currently 24,501 active cases.
The Health Ministry announced that 1,870 more patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 58,883. More than 70 percent of coronavirus patients in the Kingdom have recovered from the disease.
There were 22 new COVID-19-related deaths reported on Saturday, raising the total number of fatalities to 480.
The ministry has assigned 30 health practitioners to carry out the third stage of an expanded examination plan to assess the prevalence of COVID-19 in the city of Makkah.

FASTFACTS

• 58,883 recoveries

• 24,501 active cases

The examination will take place at a center in the Al-Zaidi district, where citizens and expats will be tested inside their cars through 12 tracks without the need to leave their vehicles. The center has the capacity for over 1,000 tests daily and these will be carried out through appointments made on the ministry’s Sehaty app.
Adjustments to previously announced social distancing measures and regulations were announced by the Saudi Interior Ministry on Saturday. These include new violation penalties, as the second stage of restriction-easing starts on May 31.
Individuals who intentionally violate regulations will pay SR1,000 ($266). Breaches include not wearing a mask, not committing to social distancing marks and areas, refusing to undergo temperature checks at entrances, or not adhering to preventive protocols if their temperature is higher than 38 degrees Celsius.
Private sector establishments that are found to be noncompliant with new preventive measures and protocols will pay a penalty of SR10,000. Penalties will be doubled upon repetition of the violation.

