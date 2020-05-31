You are here

US firms awake to ‘sad day’ in Hong Kong as Trump cuts ties

US President Donald Trump accused Beijing of breaking its word over Hong Kong’s autonomy, and described China’s national security legislation as a ‘tragedy for the world.’ (Shutterstock)
Reuters

  • President moves to strip finance hub of economic privileges in wake of tough new Chinese security laws
HONG KONG: The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong said on Saturday it was a sad day for the global financial center, hours after US President Donald Trump moved toward stripping the city of its special treatment in a bid to punish China.

In some of his toughest rhetoric yet, Trump said Beijing had broken its word over Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy by proposing new national security legislation and the territory no longer warranted US economic privileges.

“We will take action to revoke Hong Kong’s preferential treatment as a separate customs and travel territory from the rest of China,” Trump said, adding that Washington would also impose sanctions on individuals seen as responsible for “smothering — absolutely smothering — Hong Kong’s freedom.”

Speaking at the White House, Trump said China’s move on Hong Kong was a tragedy for the world.

But Trump gave no timetable for the moves, leaving Hong Kong residents, businesses and officials to ponder just how far his administration will go. “This is an emotional moment for Americans in Hong Kong and it will take companies and families a while to digest the ramifications,” AmCham President Tara Joseph said in a statement.

“Many of us have deep ties to this city and with Hong Kong people. We love Hong Kong and it’s a sad day,” she said, adding the chamber would continue to work with its members to maintain Hong Kong’s status as a vital business center.

China’s parliament this week approved a decision to create laws for Hong Kong to curb sedition, secession, terrorism and foreign interference. Mainland security and intelligence agents may be stationed in the city for the first time — moves critics say puts the city’s extensive freedoms at risk.

Trump did not name any sanctions targets but said the announcement would “affect the full range of agreements we have with Hong Kong,” including the US-Hong Kong extradition treaty to export controls on dual-use technologies and more “with few exceptions.”

China’s Global Times, which is published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party, said Trump’s decision was a “recklessly arbitrary” step.

The Hong Kong government, which has a long history of working ties with US counterparts distinct from Beijing, has yet to respond, although it warned on Thursday the move could be a double edged sword.

More than 1,300 US firms have offices in Hong Kong and provide about 100,000 jobs. In the past decade, the US trade surplus with Hong Kong has been the biggest among all its trading partners, totaling $297 billion from 2009 to 2018.

Britain, meanwhile, is prepared to offer extended visa rights and a pathway to citizenship for almost 3 million Hong Kong residents in response to China’s push to impose national security legislation in the former British colony.

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Calm after the storm

Faisal Faeq

  • The rebound came as countries began to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns
Crude oil prices capped a fifth week of gains without the volatility that characterized much of April when prices plummeted.

Brent crude rose to $35.33 per barrel as WTI advanced to $35.49. 

The spread between Brent and WTI has also been narrowing over the last three weeks, closing last week at $1.87 per barrel. But this week closed at nearly parity.

This may point to speculators overextending in WTI Nymex futures.

While WTI crude registered its highest ever month-to-month movement, it remains about 94 percent below its level at the start of the year. And the current price is still not high enough to encourage upstream capital spending that would help to lift production.

OPEC+ producers gave the market a confidence boost by following through on commitments to crude oil output supplies cuts.

US-China trade tensions, while certainly back in full swing, did not significantly affect price movements over the week.

The average Brent price rose to $28 per barrel in May from $18 per barrel in so-called “Black April,” which was the strongest monthly gain in prices in 21 years.

The rebound came as countries started to reopen after coronavirus-related lockdowns. 

However, prices are moving in a narrow range consistent with the gradual pace of the global recovery. This is what the oil market needs.

The US Energy Information Administration reported a huge jump in the weekly crude oil inventory by 8 million barrels, which is the largest inventory build in four weeks. That brought the overall inventory up to to 535 million barrels, which while significant, did not affect oil prices.

Baker Hughes reported the ninth consecutive week for oil and gas rig declines in the US. They fell to to 301 —  683 lower than this time last year.

 

 

 

