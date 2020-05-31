You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Provocative’ Erdogan to drill for oil off Libya

‘Provocative’ Erdogan to drill for oil off Libya

Ankara has not said exactly where it will drill. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cwt8u

Updated 31 May 2020
Arab News

‘Provocative’ Erdogan to drill for oil off Libya

  • Turkey claims an agreement gives it the right to explore for oil and gas in an exclusive economic zone
Updated 31 May 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to create a “fait accompli” over rights to natural resources in the eastern Mediterranean by drilling off the coast of Libya, analysts told Arab News on Saturday.

Ankara’s announcement that it intends to activate last year’s maritime borders agreement with the Libyan government in Tripoli has brought simmering tensions to the boil.   

Turkey claims the agreement gives it the right to explore for oil and gas in an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) between its southern coast and Libya’s northeastern coast. However, Greece, Cyprus and the EU say the deal is illegal. Turkey may also face EU sanctions over drilling in Cypriot territorial waters.

Ankara has not said exactly where it will drill, but experts told Arab News they expect exploration activities to begin off Tripoli in the short term, and then near to the coastal city of Sirte.

“From a tactical point of view, Turkey may test the scenario of a crisis with Athens where escalation takes place and then, in the context of de-escalation, the two countries would have to discuss and negotiate their positions,” said Zenonas Tziarras, a researcher at PRIO Cyprus Centre.

Mona Sukkarieh, a political risk consultant and co-founder of Middle East Strategic Perspectives, said: “If we take Turkish operations off the Cypriot coast as an indicator, operations off the Libyan coast might start off on the less provocative part of the spectrum and grow bolder with time toward the more provocative part of the spectrum.

“The objective is to demonstrate a resolute determination in order to extract concessions or, at the very least, to impose itself as a player to reckon with.”

Topics: Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Middle-East
Russian jets deployment in Libya sparks fears of Ankara-Moscow clash
Update
Middle-East
Egypt’s El-Sisi: Foreign interference in Libya threatens stability in region

Kuwait mulls ending academic year, but it is ‘not an easy decision’

Updated 59 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait mulls ending academic year, but it is ‘not an easy decision’

  • Minister Saud Al-Harbi said the decision depends on the country’s health situation amid the coronavirus pandemic
  • A final recommendation will be announced on July 15
Updated 59 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait’s education minister said cutting the school year short will jeopardize thousands of students, and will not be an “easy decision,” state news agency KUNA reported.

Minister Saud Al-Harbi said the decision depends on the country’s health situation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He added the ministry prioritizes the safety of students and staff, and also the possible impact of ending the academic year after only one semester.

Students who failed to attend first semester exams would be at a disadvantage if the ministry decides to end the school year, Al-Harbi said, adding there are students relying on the second semester to improve their scores.

A final recommendation will be announced on July 15, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Al-Harbi said the ministry will instruct schools to start online classes for grade 12 students before June 15.

Topics: Arab News

Related

Business & Economy
Kuwait Airways to lay off 1,500 foreign employees
Middle-East
Kuwait replaces full-time curfew with 12-hour one

Latest updates

This fashion designer is making hijabs for Covid-19 frontline workers
Reuters TV crew hit by rubber bullets as police disperse Minneapolis protesters
Kuwait mulls ending academic year, but it is ‘not an easy decision’
REVIEW: ‘The Lovebirds’ is a romance that runs into rough weather
Jordan gives dozens of families new houses in anti-poverty initiative

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.