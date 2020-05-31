Police investigate $615,000 burglary at home of Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez

LONDON: Police are investigating after £500,000 ($617,000) worth of items were stolen in a burglary at the penthouse apartment of Manchester City player Riyad Mahrez.

Three watches worth more than £300,000 were taken along with £50,000 in cash, as well as Cartier bracelets and rare football shirts worth nearly £150,000, according to The Sun newspaper.

The Algerian international was not at home when the intruders used a key fob to access his apartment and three others in the Manchester city-center building on April 24.

A letter from building management sent to residents, seen by The Sun, informed residents of the apartment block about the break-ins and said “the (key) fob in question is now in our possession, has been fully deactivated and cannot be used again.”

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "At around 5pm on Friday April 24, police were called to reports that four separate apartments had been burgled at a city-center block."

Mahrez and Manchester City have declined to comment on the incident.It is not the first burglary involving a Premier League player in 2020.Earlier in May,

Tottenham and England striker Dele Alli was attacked by burglars entering his home while he was with his girlfriend and brother, during which they stole watches and jewelery.

And the family of his teammate at Tottenham, Jan Vertonghen, were burgled at knifepoint in March while he was in Germany on Champions League duty for his club against Red Bull Leipzig.