You are here

  • Home
  • UK records lowest daily virus death toll since start of lockdown

UK records lowest daily virus death toll since start of lockdown

People walk past a food stall in Portobello Market in west London on June 1, 2020, following the easing of the lockdown restrictions during the novel coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rtvsf

Updated 01 June 2020
AFP

UK records lowest daily virus death toll since start of lockdown

  • Country reports 111 more coronavirus deaths in a sign of “significant progress”
  • Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced 1,570 more positive cases
Updated 01 June 2020
AFP

LONDON: Britain on Monday reported 111 more coronavirus deaths — the lowest daily toll since the start of the nationwide lockdown on March 23.
Reporting is often lower after a weekend but Health Secretary Matt Hancock told a news conference it was a sign of “significant progress” in tackling the outbreak.
Hancock also said there had been 1,570 more positive cases, the lowest number since March 25.
The announcement came as lockdown measures were eased in England, with the youngest primary school pupils going back to school, with open air markets and car showrooms reopening.
Britain as a whole still has the second-highest cumulative toll in the global outbreak, with 39,045 deaths registered after a positive test for the virus.
The government maintains it is in a position to begin lifting its stay-at-home measures as transmission rates fall, but critics say this could lead to a second wave of infections.

Topics: United Kingdom Matt Hancock Coronavirus

Related

World
UK quarantine to go ahead but looking at ‘air bridges’, says PM Johnson’s spokesman
Sport
UK government authorizes return of live sport

COVID-19 deals crippling blow to Bollywood

Updated 39 min 40 sec ago
Subhash K Jha

COVID-19 deals crippling blow to Bollywood

  • Content creators turn to digital platforms with cinemas closed due to outbreak
Updated 39 min 40 sec ago
Subhash K Jha

PATNA: With the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) taking its toll on most Bollywood releases this year, the Indian film industry, which was anticipating revenues worth INR183 billion ($2.5 billion) in 2019, is now staring at losses of INR24 billion ($330 million), experts told Arab News on Monday.

If the nationwide lockdown, which was imposed two months ago, continues, it would have an even more devastating impact on the bottom line.

“The overall revenue loss … for the industry will translate to significantly lower profits for companies despite cost-cutting measures,” excerpts from a report released by Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited showed.

With such gloomy predictions in place, experts are mixed in their opinions as to whether releasing movies on a digital platform is a viable — or perhaps the only — antidote to the blow dealt to the Indian entertainment industry.

Internationally acclaimed film director Shekhar Kapur poses a pertinent question to the debate: Would the average moviegoer be willing to brave a visit to cinema halls under the current circumstances?

“Let’s say movie theaters were to reopen now,” he said. “You would first have to go through a COVID-19 testing screen, followed by security. Then only every fourth seat could be occupied, as we need three empty seats to make for a 6-foot distance. Imagine someone were to start coughing in the middle of an emotional scene. Would you stay? Now tell me whether you would rather or not stay home and watch Netflix.”

Kapur, whose claim to fame includes films such as “The Bandit Queen” and “Elizabeth,” told Arab News that drive-in theaters “could soon make a comeback.” Moviegoers agree.

Sudhir Patwari is an entrepreneur and movie buff from Patna, capital of the northeastern state of Bihar, who said that although he loved the experience, he would not risk going to a movie theater anytime soon.

“I love watching movies on the big screen only. In fact, before the lockdown, I never watched movies at home. But now, I don’t think it’s a good idea to go to theaters until the end of the year at least. I can’t risk it,” he said.

In response to the pervasive sense of anxiety among the movie-loving public, several filmmakers are switching to over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube, to release films.

India is currently home to more than 30 streaming platforms, including American players like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and home-grown ones such as ZEE5, ALTBalaji, VOOT, Disney+ Hotstar and others.

Revenues from digital platforms, however, are hard to estimate because they depend on how many movies OOT platforms purchase — and this is just the tip of the iceberg of potential obstacles facing the industry.

“I’m afraid the film industry, like other industries, is facing huge losses. We don’t know yet how many film and theater workers were part of the unorganized labor sector, so even completing films may be an issue,” Kapur said.

Akshaye Rathi, a prominent movie exhibitor in Mumbai, India’s financial capital and home to the Indian film industry, feels that it is too early to throw in the towel.

“Watching movies in cinemas is not a luxury for a majority of Indians; it’s a necessity. And honestly, for most Indians, a movie theater is the only place they can go out to have a good time with their families. There aren’t parks or beaches everywhere in India,” Rathi said, adding that he has taken measures to ensure “audiences feel safe.”

“Everyone’s temperatures will be checked. There will be staggered seating, and movie halls will be disinfected after every show. We will have to win moviegoers’ trust, initially. But eventually, I’m certain that it will be business as usual,” he added.

Taran Adarsh, Bollywood’s most respected trade analyst, feels there is no need for the movie-theater business to feel threatened by OTT platforms.

“We keep hearing of several films going straight to digital, but there hasn’t been any official communication to that effect. We should wait and watch before speculating,” Adarsh said.

Trade analyst Girish Johar agrees, reasoning that the “anxious leap” into the digital domain is a “short-term phenomenon.”

“OTT platforms are only for films that are almost ready to be released. Furthermore, going digital is a step being actively considered by individual producers, who have financial constraints.”

In contrast, producer Ashoke Pandit views digital platforms as the future of the movie business.

“As a producer, I have a right to release the film wherever I want to. Things change as per the situation and time. Producers’ investments have to be fulfilled. Digital platforms are the future,” Pandit said.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who has dabbled into both feature-filmmaking and directing digital content, feels there is ample space for both platforms.

“OTT is a welcome addition. It cannot replace cinema halls, but it can bring some excellent cinema to audiences. I welcome the trend without ever writing off cinema halls. The magic of the big screen will always be there,” Mehta said.

Topics: COVID-19 Bollywood

Related

World
India announces major easing of coronavirus lockdown

Latest updates

Life gradually returns to Lebanon in parallel with societal immunity
Yemen govt forces repel Houthi attack and secure new areas
Turkey’s Kurds demand spending probe, end to military ops in Libya, Syria
What We Are Reading Today: Lost in Thought by Zena Hitz
COVID-19 deals crippling blow to Bollywood

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.