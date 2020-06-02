Las Vegas police officer shot amid protests, police say

You are here

A member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department gets into a vehicle on the Las Vegas Boulevard during a Black Lives Matter demonstration demanding justice for the death of George Floyd on May 29, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The officer was shot in the area of the Las Vegas Strip
  • Four St. Louis police officers were hit by gunfire late on Monday
A Las Vegas police officer was shot amid protests on Monday night over the killing of George Floyd, AP news agency said.
The officer was shot in the area of the Las Vegas Strip and another officer was “involved in a shooting” in the same area, AP quoted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as saying.
It did not give details of the shootings or the officers’ condition. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department declined to comment to Reuters.
Four St. Louis police officers were hit by gunfire late on Monday during violent protests over the death of Floyd, a black man in police custody, hours after President Donald Trump vowed to use the US military to halt the spreading clashes.

Topics: George Floyd

  • Schools were scheduled to gradually resume on Tuesday
  • Senegal has recorded 3,739 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak, with 43 deaths
DAKAR: Senegal has postponed the restart of schools until further notice after several teachers tested positive for the new coronavirus, the education ministry said late on Monday.
Schools were scheduled to gradually resume on Tuesday, after weeks of shutdown due to the pandemic. Senegal has recorded 3,739 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak, with 43 deaths.
An education ministry statement said teachers tested positive for coronavirus in Ziguinchor, in the Casamance area, south of the country.
It said Senegal’s President Macky Sall decided to “postpone the restart of classes until a later date, in order to avoid any risk of the virus spreading in schools.”
The government began bussing teachers from the capital Dakar to schools in the other regions last week in preparation for schools to reopen. The ministry said in a separate statement that the bussing has been suspended until further notice.

Topics: Senegal Coronavirus

