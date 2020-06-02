You are here

The UAE’s Jameel Arts Centre reopens amid lockdown restrictions 

Jameel Arts Centre closed on March 16 in support of the country’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. (Supplied)
DUBAI: Dubai’s contemporary art institution Jameel Arts Centre will reopen its doors to visitors on June 3. 

Guests are asked to book a two-hour slot in advance of their visit to help monitor the capacity and abide to social distancing within the centre.




Visitors and staff are required to wear a face mask. (Supplied)

In accordance with UAE regulations, visitors and staff are required to wear a face mask and they will have their temperatures checked before entering the creative space.

Jameel Arts Centre closed on March 16 in support of the country’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Dubai has, last week, eased lockdown restrictions on residents. The country has so far reported 35,192 coronavirus cases, 18,338 of which recovered.

DUBAI: You do not have to be a human rights activist or an ambassador to voice your opinion about the killings of African-American citizens George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others at the hands of police.

Among the handful of celebrities and influencers demanding justice for the lives lost due to police brutality in the US was Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam. 

The 23-year-old catwalk star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share images from the Black Lives Matter protests that took place in Amsterdam’s Dam Square on Monday.

 

“Incredibly powerful to be back home in Amsterdam standing together in solidarity against anti-black violence,” she wrote to her 913,000 followers. “This is not just an American issue, this is a human issue. We need to come together to fight racism, injustice and inequality.” 

 

The powerful black and white images she shared captured demonstrators holding signs that read: “Police violence is not an accident,” “Silence is betrayal,” “End racism,” “Black lives matter” and more powerful phrases in solidarity of African-American citizens.

 

Their stand was part of the music industry’s initiative #BlackOutTuesday, now set for June 2, to pause music and to unite against social discrimination and racial injustice.

 

 

Not only did demonstrators call for justice in Amsterdam, but protestors have been hitting the streets in London, Berlin, Toronto and all across the US to express their frustration. To avoid the spread of the COVID-19 disease, protestors covered their faces with masks.

 

 

Hammam is among the many celebrities who have joined the recent demonstrations sweeping across the globe. Other A-listers to show solidarity with protestors include pop star Ariana Grande, French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella, singer Kehlani and more.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#losangeles #georgefloyd #sayhisname #blacklivesmatter

A post shared by Sofia Boutella (@sofisia7) on

 

