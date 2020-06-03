You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi envoy praises Japan’s support for Donors’ Conference for Yemen

Saudi envoy praises Japan’s support for Donors’ Conference for Yemen

Naif bin Marzouq Al-Fahadi, Saudi Ambassador to Japan. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nmen8

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi envoy praises Japan’s support for Donors’ Conference for Yemen

  • Japan has made a number of pledges in the past three years
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ambassador to Japan, Naif bin Marzouq Al-Fahadi, commended the Japanese government for its support in aid and contributions to ease the humanitarian crisis in Yemen. 

Japan has made a number of pledges in the past three years during high-level meetings to help the Yemeni people, highlighting its commitment to work side by side with Saudi Arabia and UN member states.

Chaired by Saudi Arabia, the Virtual Donors’ Conference for Yemen 2020, which convened on Tuesday, saw a number of pledges made by UN members.

Suzuki Keisuke, Japan’s foreign affairs minister, pledged $41.2 million in aid to Yemen at the forum. 

In 2017, Japan pledged $61.7 million and provided $63.5 million in aid. In 2018, it pledged $38.8 million, but provided $57.7 million in aid. In 2019, the Japanese government pledged $52.8 million and provided aid worth $44 million. 

Al-Fahadi said that the initiative to convene the Virtual Donors’ Conference for Yemen 2020 comes as a result of interest from the highest levels of the Saudi leadership in light of recent developments in Yemen, including the crisis related to the consequences of the coronavirus, and to complete the efforts of reconstruction and the establishment of stability and peace in the country.

He said that that the Kingdom has provided a total of $16.95 billion since the beginning of the crisis through its relief and humanitarian arms, headed by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) and the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen.

Topics: Naif bin Marzouq Al-Fahadi saudi-japan Yemen

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi-Japanese training programs completed
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia repatriates 107 Saudi citizens from Japan

Industry experts discuss future of e-gaming in Middle East

Updated 15 min ago
Hala Tashkandi

Industry experts discuss future of e-gaming in Middle East

  • Organized by the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s ThinkTech project, “Promising opportunities for entrepreneurs in e-gaming” aimed to highlight the important role of e-sports
Updated 15 min ago
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Games developers, e-sports enthusiasts and investors gathered online on Monday for a virtual “meetup” during which they discussed e-gaming opportunities in the MENA region.

Organized by the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s ThinkTech project, “Promising opportunities for entrepreneurs in e-gaming” aimed to highlight the important role of e-sports in the future of the gaming industry.

The event was moderated by Amin El-Husseini, mobile business development and senior product manager at media company MBC Group, and the speakers included Sarah Al-Saleh, an investment associate at venture capital firm STV, Vince Ghossoub, the co-founder and CEO of Lebanese web and mobile game developer Falafel Games, and Samer Wagdy, the CEO of GBarena, an Egyptian gaming platform that helps organize and manage online gaming tournaments.

Ghossoub said that developers of mobile games in the region can easily compete in the global market.

“In my opinion, our arena of competition is global” he said. “Let’s say there are three or four, or even 10, developers in the region; they are not competitors in one market, they are more like small tribes competing on the edge of a large empire dominated by multinational gaming giants.”

He gave a game that Falafel is working on as an example of how this global approach might work, especially when demand for additional languages is taken into consideration.

“One of the new multiplayer competitive games we are releasing is a trivia quiz game,” said Ghossoub. “Look up all the best word games in the world, and they don’t have Arabic as a language. And even if they did, they cannot do the content. So you can actually compete with a subpar product but better Arabic content.”

Wagdy discussed the state of e-sports in the region, and in particular how mobile games are starting to gain a foothold as most game publishers add them to their portfolios.

“There’s….data to show how it can help publishers to develop their games to get more activity,” he said.

He also spoke about how platforms such as GBarena can help games publishers to engage more with players, and how local publishers and developers could benefit from similar services.

“We can help games publishers to increase activity and reach out to more gaming communities, which helps them to get more sponsors,” he said. “Not just the big sponsors, but small sponsors who could get into the area of gaming as well.”

From an investor’s perspective, Al-Saleh spoke about the kind of investments developers can expect when pitching games.

“Gaming in particular is unique,” she said. “There’s IP (intellectual property), content, and technology. There are companies that are rolling out the game, such as developers and publishers. And there are businesses that are part of the ecosystem, such as payment companies, streaming companies, and so on. Investment requirements for those companies are different.”

She said that venture capitalists offer a way for games companies to secure funding for a project, but added that investors have high expectations in such situations.

“Venture capital is like a marathon, and the founder and the investor are on a journey,” said Al-Saleh. “It’s a long-term endeavor, which is high-risk and high-reward. A venture-capital investor who puts money in a gaming company expects it to grow exponentially to justify the risk they take at the beginning of the journey. But not all companies are suited for that kind of investment; it really depends on the fund requirement.”

ThinkTech’s goal is to foresee the future of and spread digital awareness about emerging technologies, to create a stimulating digital environment.

Topics: Saudi Arabia E-sports Saudi e-sports

Related

Saudi Arabia
UNICEF joins Saudi e-sports charity tournament
Sport
Saudi e-sports charity tournament aims to raise $10m for COVID-19 relief

Latest updates

Saudi envoy praises Japan’s support for Donors’ Conference for Yemen
Industry experts discuss future of e-gaming in Middle East
After Facebook staff walkout, Zuckerberg defends no action on Trump posts
Thousands in Paris protest death of black man in police custody
New design studio aims to help residents shape future of AlUla

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.