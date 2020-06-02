You are here

Debut Arabian Travel Market Virtual gets underway

The travel and tourism industry in the Middle East, like in the rest of the world, has been severely impacted due to the pandemic, and the online event aims to support and guide this sector during these challenging times, while providing business and networking opportunities to the entire community.
Travel trade professionals from across the world have gathered online for the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Virtual, a newly launched three-day event for the region’s tourism community.

The debut event, which runs from June 1 to 3, focuses on emerging trends, opportunities, and the challenges which are directly impacting the travel and tourism industry amid the COVID-19 global health pandemic.

Over the course of three days, ATM Virtual will feature comprehensive webinars, live conference sessions, round tables, speed networking events, and one-to-one meetings, as well as facilitating new connections and offering a wide range of online business opportunities.

Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME, Arabian Travel Market (ATM), said: “Our debut event not only underscores ATM’s mission to support and guide the region’s vast travel and tourism industry during and beyond COVID-19, but it also demonstrates our commitment to delivering positive business and networking opportunities to the entire community, during even the most challenging times.

“With up to four live high-level sessions each day, industry experts will address a range of topics including a road map to recovery, tourism strategies for the future, the hotel landscape in a post-COVID-19 world, and the resilience of the travel industry, as well as exploring the ‘new normal’ that lies ahead, emerging travel technology and sustainability trends.”

In the opening session “A Conversation with Sir Tim Clark,” the president of Emirates Airline spoke to John Strickland about his time at the airline, its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its plans for the future, as well as unveiling Emirates strategy, including planned fleet and network changes.

Another key event that took place on the first day was “OTAs and Distribution for Tours and Attractions Post-COVID,” hosted by Arival, a global research authority on the tours, activities and attractions sector.

The highlight of the second day was a live webinar “Bouncing Back: Tourism Strategies for the Future,” which saw industry experts including Fahd Hamidaddin, chief of investment, strategy and tourism marketing for the Ministry of Tourism Saudi Arabia, and Keith Tan, CEO, Singapore Tourism, discuss how the long-term tourism development strategies implemented by the region’s governments will become a catalyst for recovery when travel patterns adjust to the “new norm.”

Hamidaddin said: “As global travel restrictions ease, our focus is on ensuring that Saudi Arabia is ready to welcome visitors as soon as they are ready to travel. We are collaborating across the public and private sectors, to safeguard the well-being of visitors, while continuing to invest in high quality tourism experiences. Saudi Arabia offers endless appeal to the modern traveler. We are optimistic about the future of tourism in the Kingdom and we remain committed to our long-term targets.”

New STC digital services to assist health care providers

Updated 1 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

New STC digital services to assist health care providers

Updated 1 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

STC has launched four digital initiatives to assist the Kingdom’s health care providers in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The initiatives aim to effectively contribute toward facilitating the work of medical staff in hospitals and health facilities and ensuring the continuity of work remotely. These efforts come in line with the precautionary measures taken to reduce the spread of the virus in the Kingdom.

Riyadh Saeed Muawad, senior VP of Enterprise Business Unit at STC, said the digital initiatives launched by STC include the “Virtual Clinic” service, which enables communication between patients and doctors, and the EMI service for managing, storing, and displaying medical images easily and remotely. The other two initiatives are “Tari” and “Fawran.” The first allows doctors and medical health care staff to activate notifications in a manner the surpasses any other traditional system, and the second allows customers who are in businesses that deal with field, security, or emergency operations to communicate safely through the PTT (push-to-talk) method.

“These initiatives are part of the company’s efforts as a digital enabler and are in line with Saudi Vision 2030 to digitize the infrastructure of the health care sector and provide suitable services to facilitate and automate the work of our health care heroes so that we may overcome all challenges brought about by this crisis,” Muawad added.

The “Virtual Clinic” service, which is provided through STC’s cloud computing solutions, offers a medical bag to measure the patient’s vital signs at their place of residence. Through this service, doctors would be able to view and interpret a patient’s results and provide medical advice to the patient seamlessly and accurately through a video call.

The EMI service organizes the collection and retrieval of medical images either across departments of the same health care facility or between several health care facilities in an integrated manner and with the right information systems. This leads to improving the patient’s experience and reducing the time needed by medical staff to issue medical imaging reports in a way that helps them make medical decisions effectively and flexibly. 

The service is available in several geographical locations using cloud computing to provide data transfer and security to all beneficiaries.

The “Tari” service improves sending notifications and enhances reliability. The service operates through a range of notification channels that can be customized, such as an app, SMS messages, emails, machine communications, and Tera SDS. All of these channels save time, increase effectiveness, and assist medical facilities accelerate the time needed to provide health care for emergency cases.

