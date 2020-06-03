You are here

  • Home
  • US suspends flights by Chinese airlines in spat with Beijing

US suspends flights by Chinese airlines in spat with Beijing

Air China and China Eastern planes wait at the gates at Los Angeles International Airport. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/48hhj

Updated 44 sec ago
AFP

US suspends flights by Chinese airlines in spat with Beijing

  • The move adds to a growing set of tension points between the world’s two biggest economies in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis
  • Before the pandemic, US and Chinese carriers operated approximately 325 weekly flights between the two countries
Updated 44 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Washington on Wednesday ordered the suspension of all flights by Chinese airlines into and out of the United States after Beijing failed to allow American carriers to resume services to China.
The move adds to a growing set of tension points between the world’s two biggest economies in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis.
The US action, which takes effect June 16, but could be implemented sooner if President Donald Trump orders it, affects four Chinese civilian carriers, including Air China and China Eastern Airlines, the Department of Transportation said.
“US carriers have asked to resume passenger service, beginning June 1st. The Chinese government’s failure to approve their requests is a violation of our Air Transport Agreement,” the department said in a statement.
US air carriers sharply reduced or suspended service to China amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but United and Delta submitted applications at the beginning of May to resume flights and have been unable to receive authorization from Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC), DoT said.
The latest spat between Washington and Beijing centers partially on the CAAC deciding to determine its limit on foreign airlines based on their activity on March 12.
US carriers by then had suspended all flights due to the pandemic — meaning their cap was calculated to be zero — while Chinese-flagged flights continued.
The “arbitrary ‘baseline’ date... effectively precludes US carriers from reinstating scheduled passenger flights to and from China,” the US order says.
The department also said there are indications Chinese airlines are using charter flights to get around the limit of one flight a week to increase their advantage over US carriers.
“Our overriding goal is not the perpetuation of this situation, but rather an improved environment wherein the carriers of both parties will be able to exercise fully their bilateral rights,” the order said.
In early January 2020, before the pandemic struck, US and Chinese carriers operated approximately 325 weekly flights between the two countries.
The fight over air space comes after the US imposed restrictions on Chinese telecom giant Huawei and ordered a probe into the actions of Chinese companies listed on American financial markets.
Trump has blamed China for the US coronavirus outbreak and blasted the country in a fiery speech last week over a new security law in Hong Kong.
China for its part has mocked the US stance on Hong Kong in light of civil rights protests across the US following the police killing in Minneapolis of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man.
“Racism against ethnic minorities in the US is a chronic disease of American society,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said earlier this week.
“The current situation reflects once more the severity of the problems of racism and police violence in the US,” he told reporters in Beijing.

Topics: China US Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
China: US law on audits and regulations will harm both sides

White House says Defense Secretary Esper still in post

Updated 19 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

White House says Defense Secretary Esper still in post

  • Esper said he did not support invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty forces to quell civil unrest for now
Updated 19 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said US Defense Secretary Mark Esper was still in his post on Wednesday as speculation swirled that President Donald Trump wanted to remove the Pentagon chief over his comments on nationwide protests.
“As of right now, Secretary Esper is still Secretary Esper and should the president lose faith we will all learn about that in the future,” McEnany said at a press briefing.
Earlier on Wednesday, Esper said he did not support invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty forces to quell civil unrest for now. He also said he was unaware he would be a part of Trump’s politically-charged photo opportunity on Monday in front of a partly burned church across the street from the White House.
McEnany said people protesting the police killing of George Floyd were moved from in front of the historic church before Trump, cabinet members and top aides, including McEnany, walked over because Attorney General William Barr had ordered the security perimeter around the White House be widened earlier in the day.
“It was early afternoon. He noticed that it hadn’t been cleared, gave the order for it to be cleared, and that action took place,” McEnany said.
Trump has said he did not ask for protesters to be moved and the US Park Police has said they used pepper balls and smoke canisters to respond to protesters throwing things.

Topics: Mark Esper George Floyd

Related

Update photos
World
Floyd’s brother pleads for peace, Trump takes combative tone
World
National Guard summoned to aid US cities amid violence after George Floyd’s death

Latest updates

US suspends flights by Chinese airlines in spat with Beijing
WHO denies Houthi ‘faulty testing kit’ claims
White House says Defense Secretary Esper still in post
Saudi Arabia, Russia reach oil output deal and urge others to keep promises
Pakistani aviation authority says PIA pilot ignored air traffic control

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.