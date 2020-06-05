You are here

  • Home
  • G20 discusses long-term vision for the digital economy

G20 discusses long-term vision for the digital economy

The G20 Digital Economy Taskforce (DETF) held consecutive virtual meetings on June 3 to June 4 to discuss a comprehensive approach to digital economy policymaking. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y4hhu

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

G20 discusses long-term vision for the digital economy

  • Members from G20 countries, guest countries, international and regional organizations met virtually
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The G20 Digital Economy Taskforce (DETF) held consecutive virtual meetings on June 3 to June 4 to discuss a comprehensive approach to digital economy policymaking and the future of digitalization.

Members from G20 countries, guest countries, international and regional organizations, addressed the relevance of digitalization in maintaining business operations following the COVID-19 outbreak.

READ ARAB NEWS' DEDICATED G20 SPOTLIGHT HERE

Data Flows, Smart Cities, Digital Economy measurement and Digital Security were also on the agenda as well as the Connecting Humanity 2030 initiative.

Delegates also discussed digitalization in the context of the current crisis with a long-term vision for the best use of digital tools to build economic resiliency and promote job retention.

Prior to the DETF meeting, on June 1, the Dialogue on Trustworthy AI in Pandemic Response brought together experts from both the public and private sectors, and academia to explore the optimal role of government in Artificial Intelligence.

The potential use of the technology in diverse sectors was raised, along with how AI can be an efficient tool in pandemic responses. The Dialogue also examined the G20’s role in policy discussions and the long-term inclusion of AI on the G20 agenda.

G20 Digital Economy Ministers will review and continue the work of the Taskforce at their meeting on July 22-23.

Topics: Saudi Arabia G20 G20 Riyadh 2020 G20 Summit G20 Saudi Arabia 2020

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi G20: Youth group discusses empowerment
Saudi Arabia
Saudi G20 presidency joins UN meeting on development financing amid COVID-19 pandemic

Saudi Arabia announces reinstatement of coronavirus restrictions in Jeddah for 15 days

Updated 9 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces reinstatement of coronavirus restrictions in Jeddah for 15 days

  • Restrictions will come into effect from Saturday, are a response to an evaluation of the health situation
  • The curfew in Jeddah will be between 3 p.m. and 6 a.m. and mosques will close once again
Updated 9 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has announced a series of restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Jeddah that will last for 15 days.
The restrictions will come into effect from Saturday and are a response to an evaluation of the health situation in the city by the relevant authorities.
The curfew in Jeddah will be between 3 p.m. and 6 a.m. as of Saturday and mosques will close once again.
Employees of ministries, government agencies and private sector companies in the city will not work from the office.
Restaurants and cafes will no longer serve food and drink on their premises and gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.
Domestic flights and train journeys will continue to operate and people can enter and exit the city outside of the curfew.
Those people who were exempted from previous restrictions continue to be exempted from the current restrictions provided that they comply with the relevant procedures.
The interior ministry added the number of critical cases in Riyadh is being monitored and appropriate action will be taken should the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise as has been the case recently.

Topics: Coronavirus Jeddah Saudi Arabia

Related

Update
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia: OPEC, allies coordinating to hold Saturday meeting

Latest updates

G20 discusses long-term vision for the digital economy
Saudi Arabia announces reinstatement of coronavirus restrictions in Jeddah for 15 days
Operation underway against militants near Pakistan-Iran border
Saudi Arabia: OPEC, allies coordinating to hold Saturday meeting
Gradual Irish economic recovery has begun, finance minster says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.