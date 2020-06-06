You are here

Lebanese designer Elie Saab debuts furniture collection

Lebanese designer Elie Saab launched a new range of furniture. (Instagram)
DUBAI: Lebanese couturier to the stars Elie Saab has unveiled his first collection of furniture. 

“The Elie Saab Maison debt collection has launched at our Milan Showroom,” wrote the brand on Instagram. “A collection that has been designed to convey the strength of the artistry it embodies, the attention to detail and the richness of the materials.” 

The designer’s new range of furniture and home accessories are manufactured in Italy and will be available in Milan, Beirut and Dubai.

The Beirut-born designer has already teamed up with Emaar Properties to furnish the Grand Bleu Tower Emaar Beachfront Elie Saab, a residential project with interiors outfitted with objects and furniture from the Lebanese designer’s debut collection. 

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian resigns for the sake of his daughter

LOS ANGELES: Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian announced his resignation from the board of the social media site and urged the board to replace him with a black candidate.

Ohanian, who is white, implicitly linked his move to protests around the globe over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a police officer pressed his knee against his neck for several minutes, even after he stopped pleading for air and became unresponsive.

The entrepreneur, who is married to tennis star Serena Williams, said he made the decision for the sake of his daughter.

I co-founded @reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging.  It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country. I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: What did you do? I have resigned as a member of the reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, and I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate, and I’m starting with a pledge of $1M to @kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp  I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now. To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop.

“I’m writing this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: “What did you do?,” Ohanian said in a blog post. He pledged to use future gains on his Reddit stock to “serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate.”

He also said he would give $1 million to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp. Former NFL player Kaepernick is known for kneeling to protest police brutality and racism in 2016, and later filed a grievance claiming the league had blacklisted him as a result.

Reddit, based in San Francisco, calls itself “the front page of the internet” and has millions of users. LIke all social media sites, it has had issues over the years balancing freedom of speech against posts with racist, inflammatory and abusive intent.

Co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman said in a Reddit post that the board would honor Ohanian's wish to be replaced by a black candidate. He also said Reddit was working with moderators to explicitly address hate speech.

 

Topics: Alexis Ohanian reddit

