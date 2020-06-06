You are here

Saudi Arabia announces 34 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announced 34 more deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 3,121 new cases of the disease on Saturday. (File/SPA)
  • The health ministry said that 1,175 more people have recovered from the virus
  • A total of 71,791 patients have recovered from the virus
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 34 more deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 3,121 new cases of the disease on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 900 were recorded in Riyadh, 572 in Jeddah, 279 in Makkah, 170 in Madinah and 149 in Dammam.
The health ministry added that 1,175 more people have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 71,791.
A total of 676 people have died of the disease in the Kingdom so far.
On Friday, the Kingdom announced a series of restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Jeddah after the city saw a spike in the number of infections.

Worshippers flock to reopened Prophet’s Mosque for Friday prayers

Updated 06 June 2020
SPA

MADINAH: Hundreds of thousands of worshippers attended the first Friday prayers to be held at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah since the gatherings were suspended to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

The green light for the resumption of the prayer meetings came as part of a plan to gradually reopen the Kingdom’s mosques while ensuring worshippers and visitors adhered to preventive measures.

A ban on access to the Rawdah remained in place and only groups of worshippers numbering up to a maximum of 40 percent of the mosque’s capacity were being allowed entry.

Precautionary measures also included the allocation of specific doors for the entry of worshippers, the installation of thermal cameras, removal of all carpets so that prayers could be performed on the marble, sanitization of the mosque’s floors and courtyards, periodic opening of domes and canopies to ventilate the mosque, and the removal of Zamzam water containers.

The Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah will be closed after evening prayers and reopened one hour before dawn prayers. Parking lots will operate at 50 percent capacity and a media awareness campaign has been launched to highlight safety procedures at the holy site.

Medical teams have also been stationed at the main entrances to the mosque in cooperation with the Ministry of Health.

Elsewhere in the Kingdom, worshippers also flocked to perform Friday prayers at mosques amid strict health measures.

On May 31, Saudi authorities reopened all mosques for prayers, except in Makkah, as part of the Kingdom’s plan for a gradual return to normal life.

Last week the minister of Islamic affairs, dawah and guidance said that the country’s mosques were ready to welcome back worshippers, following his field trips to check that necessary preparations had been made.

All worshippers must still maintain a distance of 2 meters between rows, wear masks to enter a mosque, and Friday sermons and prayers have been limited to a maximum of 15 minutes.

 

 

 

