Saudi Arabia announces 34 more COVID-19 deaths

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 34 more deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 3,121 new cases of the disease on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 900 were recorded in Riyadh, 572 in Jeddah, 279 in Makkah, 170 in Madinah and 149 in Dammam.
The health ministry added that 1,175 more people have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 71,791.
A total of 676 people have died of the disease in the Kingdom so far.
On Friday, the Kingdom announced a series of restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Jeddah after the city saw a spike in the number of infections.
