Buyout firm Sycamore Partners in talks to buy troubled J.C. Penney

Debt-laden J.C. Penney is cutting jobs and closing some stores. (AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

• There is no certainty that the talks between Sycamore and J.C. Penney will result in a deal

  • There is no certainty that the talks between Sycamore and J.C. Penney will result in a deal
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in preliminary talks to acquire J.C. Penney Co. Inc. (JCP.N) out of bankruptcy should the US department store chain’s negotiations with its creditors fail, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday. 

J.C. Penney, which employs roughly 85,000 people, filed for bankruptcy protection in May after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to temporarily close its more than 800 stores across the US, compounding financial woes that stemmed from years of dwindling sales.

Sycamore is weighing acquiring J.C. Penney outright or making an investment in the troubled retailer, the sources said.

There is no certainty that the talks between Sycamore and J.C. Penney will result in a deal, which would require a bankruptcy judge’s approval, the sources said.

J.C. Penney is also in touch with some of its landlords, including Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAMa.TO) and Simon Property Group (SPG.N), about possible transactions, the sources said. Under one scenario being explored, Sycamore, Brookfield and Simon would join forces on a bid for J.C. Penney, two of the sources said. Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC.N) is also involved in the discussions, one of the sources said.

J.C. Penney shares surged 47 percent after Reuters reported on the talks, ending the day up 55 percent to close at 32 cents. 

The sources requested anonymity because the discussions are confidential. Sycamore and J.C. Penney declined to comment. Brookfield had no immediate comment, while Simon and Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

J.C. Penney is in discussions about handing over control to its lenders in exchange for reducing its nearly $5 billion debt. This hinges on a slew of investment firms that hold the company’s senior debt and have provided the company’s bankruptcy financing agreeing to J.C. Penney’s business plan by July 14.

If the Texas-based company does not persuade enough lenders to approve its plan by the following day, July 15, the terms of its bankruptcy loan require J.C. Penney to abandon its reorganization efforts and pursue a sale.

It is unclear how much Sycamore is willing to pay for J.C. Penney, which is in the process of closing stores and cutting jobs.

Sycamore, a New York private equity firm that specializes in retail and consumer investments, has in the past taken control of high-profile businesses such as office supplies chain Staples, women’s clothing retailer Talbots and department-store operator Belk.

Last month, Sycamore walked away from a $525 million deal to buy a majority stake in L Brands Inc’s (LB.N) Victoria’s Secret, as the pandemic hammered sales at the lingerie chain. 

Brookfield and Simon operate malls across the US. Brookfield in May said it would devote $5 billion to non-controlling investments designed to revitalize retailers struggling in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

During a court hearing on Thursday, US Bankruptcy Judge David Jones approved fresh financing from senior lenders to aid J.C. Penney’s operations.

Topics: J.C. Penney Sycamore

CEO of Malaysian oil company Petronas to resign after five years

Updated 6 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

CEO of Malaysian oil company Petronas to resign after five years

  • Wan Zulkiflee championed an ambitious $27 billion oil refinery and petrochemical project with partner Saudi Aramco
Updated 6 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: The CEO of Malaysian state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd, or Petronas, will soon step down after five years at the helm, state media reported on Saturday.

Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin will resign as president and chief executive officer, and will be succeeded by an internal candidate, state news agency Bernama said, citing unidentified sources.

The reported resignation comes at a challenging time for Petronas as low oil prices, weak demand and the coronavirus pandemic lower profits. It also follows a string of changes at state agencies since a new government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin came into power in March.

The CEO position at Petronas, fully owned by the Malaysian government, is a prime ministerial appointment. Wan Zulkiflee’s term as CEO was renewed in 2018 for three years.

Petronas declined to comment on “market rumor or speculation.”

The prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wan Zul, as he is known, is a Petronas veteran, joining the company in 1983 as a process engineer and working his way up through the ranks. He took over as CEO in 2015 and led the company through a period of tumultuous oil prices.

Benchmark Brent crude plunged to near 12-year lows soon after he took over, forcing Petronas to cut $12 billion from costs and thousands of jobs for the first time.

Topics: Petronas Malaysia

