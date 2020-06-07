You are here

  • Home
  • East Syria air raids kill 12 pro-Iran fighters: monitor

East Syria air raids kill 12 pro-Iran fighters: monitor

This picture taken from the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on June 5, 2020 shows the border fence with the south-western Syrian governorate of Quneitra. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5sjuk

Updated 07 June 2020
AFP

East Syria air raids kill 12 pro-Iran fighters: monitor

  • The Observatory did not identify the aircraft responsible, but suggested Israel was likely responsible
Updated 07 June 2020
AFP

BEIRUT: At least 12 pro-Iranian fighters died in strikes by unidentified aircraft on eastern Syria late Saturday evening, a war monitor said.
“Eight air strikes before midnight on Saturday night targeted a base of pro-Iranian forces in rural eastern Deir Ezzor (province), killing 12 Iraqi and Afghan fighters and destroying equipment and ammunition,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The Observatory did not identify the aircraft responsible, but its head Rami Abdul Rahman told AFP that Israel was likely responsible.
The Jewish state has carried out hundreds of strikes targeting regime and Iranian-backed forces, notably in Deir Ezzor.
The Israeli military rarely claims responsibility for such attacks but has vowed to prevent Iran gaining a foothold in the war-torn country or delivering advanced weaponry to Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.
Iranian and Iraqi armed groups backing the regime of Bashar Assad have deployed across swathes of Deir Ezzor, a large desert province bordering on Iraq.
The Observatory said the latest strikes came after Afghan forces brought in reinforcements from near the Iraqi border to a large Iranian base near the town of Al-Mayadin on the Euphrates river.
Two waves of similar strikes in May killed 12 pro-Iranian fighters, according to the Observatory.
Syria’s complex, almost decade-long war has killed over 380,000 people, devastated the country’s infrastructure and forced millions of people to flee their homes.

Topics: Syria Iran conflict

Related

Middle-East
Turkish military visit raises fears of Syrian operation

UN says ‘encouraged’ by Libyan calls to resume peace talks

Updated 51 min 2 sec ago
AP

UN says ‘encouraged’ by Libyan calls to resume peace talks

  • The peace talks come after a year of fighting over the capital Tripoli that has drawn international involvement
Updated 51 min 2 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: The United Nations on Sunday said it was encouraged by calls to resume talks on ending the conflict in Libya, a day after Egypt announced a unilateral peace initiative supported by the eastern Libyan camp.
The UN support mission in Libya said the fighting over the capital, Tripoli, for more than a year “has proven, beyond any doubt, that any war among Libyans is a losing war.”
The statement urged Libyan parties to “engage swiftly and constructively” in the UN-brokered military talks aimed at reaching a lasting cease-fire agreement, “accompanied by firm implementation of and respect for the recently renewed UN Arms Embargo on Libya.”
The UN said more than 16,000 Libyans were displaced in recent days by the latest bout of fighting in the capital and the town of Tarhouna, which lies 72 kilometers (45 miles) southeast.
Oil-rich Libya has been in turmoil since 2011 when a civil war toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi, who was later killed.
Last year, the commander of the eastern Libyan forces, Khalifa Haftar, launched a campaign to capture Tripoli from the UN-supported but weak government there. After months of stalemate, the clashes intensified as foreign backers of both sides increasingly intervened.
Egypt’s initiative to end the fighting came on the heels of major losses by Haftar’s forces in western Libya in recent weeks.
Libyan Crimes Watch, a UK-based rights group monitoring the Libyan war, said Turkish drone strikes by Tripoli-allied forces hit vehicles carrying fleeing residents of the town of Tarhouna on Saturday, killing at least 10 civilians including two children and wounding another.
A spokesman for the Tripoli-allied forces did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Saturday announced his initiative to end the civil war, saying the road map includes a cease-fire starting Monday and is meant to pave the way for elections in the North African country.
Haftar is backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia. The Tripoli-allied militias are aided by Turkey, Qatar and Italy.
Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte spoke by phone Sunday with the Egyptian president. Conte’s office said the conversation centered on “regional stability, with particular attention to the need for a rapid cease-fire and a return to the negotiating table in Libya.”
There was no comment on the Egyptian initiative from either the UN-supported government in Tripoli or its foreign backers.
Nevertheless, the UN support mission in Libya said it was encouraged by the recent calls to resume talks.
“The Mission, as ever, stands ready to convene a fully inclusive Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process,” it said.

Topics: Libya UN

Related

Middle-East
UN: Numerous reports of looting in Libyan towns retaken by Turkey-backed GNA
Update
Middle-East
Egypt’s El-Sisi: Foreign interference in Libya threatens stability in region

Latest updates

Life is like a waiting room for many Saudi students abroad
Zynn brings Chinese video app to US
What a gem: Saudi artist harnesses precious stones for portraits
Werder take a hit, Union gain breathing space after 1-1 draw
Honor A. P. claims Santa Anita Derby; Improbable wins Gold Cup

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.