Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan defends son against racist comments

he star, who has been filming a video clip at home for his latest song “Coronavirus,” took to his social media to share a picture with his three-year-old son during the shoot. (Instagram)
Updated 08 June 2020
Arab News

Updated 08 June 2020

Updated 08 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian actor and singer Mohamed Ramadan responded this week to a Facebook user who made a demeaning comment towards his son.

The star, who has been filming a video clip at home for his latest song “Coronavirus,” took to his social media to share a picture with his three-year-old son during the shoot. 

“I taught my son Ali how to disinfect his room in the ‘Coronavirus’ clip,” Ramadan wrote to his 10.2 million Facebook followers.

A Facebook user commented on the post saying: “Black like his father… The disaster is that no one from his family has the beauty of their mother nor her color.”

A few minutes later, the 32-year-old artist shared a screenshot of the comment and wrote: “I am proud of my color and the color of my father and my children, who God created, and I am happy that my children are going to grow up to be against racism especially that their mother and father are of different colors.”

Ramadan is married to Nesrine Abdel Fattah, with whom he shares three kids. 

It is not far back that Ramadan’s name was trending on social media. Last month, he faced backlash online with people saying he paid Spanish actor Enrique Arce to wish him a happy birthday. 

Arce, who stars as Arturo Román in the widely popular Netflix show “La Casa De Papel,” responded to these comments with a video saying:  “Just to make things clear – I don’t know – I’ve been told that there’s a big thing happening right now. This is from Red One, he contacted me (and) he told me you are the greatest,” Arce said, speaking to Ramadan, in the video. 

“I am following you on Instagram. I hope we get to work together man. I’ve heard you are pretty great, so I hope I get to meet you someday in person.”

Model Kendall Jenner responds to Photoshop accusations

Updated 08 June 2020

Updated 08 June 2020
Arab News

Model Kendall Jenner responds to Photoshop accusations

Updated 08 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Earlier this week, an image of US model Kendall Jenner wearing a face mask and holding up a Photoshopped Black Lives Matter protest sign began circulating online. 

Critics were quick to point out that Jenner wasn’t actually holding a sign, as it was not visible in the shadow behind her on the ground. People were quick to accuse Jenner of being dishonest and suggested that the model Photoshopped it herself as protests continue around the world in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. 

This week, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian West decided to take to social media to set the record straight and confirm that she has nothing to do with the image.

“This is photoshopped by someone. I DID NOT post this,” wrote the 24-year-old model on Twitter.

Many fans came  to the reality star’s defense and even managed to uncover the original photo, which shows her without a face mask and holding a water bottle, not a sign, in the air.

While it is uncertain as to whether or not Jenner has attended any of the protests in her hometown of Los Angeles thus far, the model has shown solidarity for the movement and explained that she is working on becoming a better ally.

“To everyone reading this and to myself: keep researching, reading and educating yourself on how we can become better allies,” wrote Jenner on Instagram alongside a series of images relating to the civil rights movement. 

View this post on Instagram

to everyone reading this and to myself: keep researching, reading, and educating yourself on how we can become better allies. I’ve been doing a lot of thinking these past few days and my heart has been so heavy. I’m angry and hurt just like so many. I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis, but i know that nobody should have to live in constant fear. I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help. raging on platforms can not be all that we do in order to repair the system, we need to take real action, off of social media. this is a time to have those uncomfortable conversations with people and mainly with ourselves. we must also make sure we are ready to vote when the time comes to elect the right people into office. the one truth that will always ring loudest is that BLACK LIVES MATTER. rest peacefully George Floyd and all victims of this horrible injustice

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

“I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis, but I know that nobody should have to live in constant fear. I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help.”

The caption concluded with a heartfelt dedication to George Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police ignited the worldwide protests. “Rest peacefully George Floyd and all victims of this horrible injustice.”

The model’s statement came shortly after several online slammed Jenner for keeping silent years after her controversial protest-themed 2017 Pepsi advert.

In Pepsi's "Jump In" commercial starring Jenner, the model throws off her blond wig before joining a crowd of demonstrators. But rather than protesting, she takes a Pepsi can and hands it to a police officer as a peace offering, while the crowd cheers behind her. The ad was widely denounced and almost immediately pulled from TV.

Pepsi regretted the commercial and apologized for “putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

Now, some marchers are using the ongoing protests as an opportunity to further roast Jenner’s revoked Pepsi commercial. 

At a June 2 demonstration in Los Angeles, comedian Everett Byram re-enacted the catwalk star’s widely mocked commercial by approaching an LAPD officer while holding out a can of soda.

Topics: Kendall Jenner BLM Black Lives Matter

