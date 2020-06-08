Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan defends son against racist comments

DUBAI: Egyptian actor and singer Mohamed Ramadan responded this week to a Facebook user who made a demeaning comment towards his son.

The star, who has been filming a video clip at home for his latest song “Coronavirus,” took to his social media to share a picture with his three-year-old son during the shoot.

“I taught my son Ali how to disinfect his room in the ‘Coronavirus’ clip,” Ramadan wrote to his 10.2 million Facebook followers.

A Facebook user commented on the post saying: “Black like his father… The disaster is that no one from his family has the beauty of their mother nor her color.”

A few minutes later, the 32-year-old artist shared a screenshot of the comment and wrote: “I am proud of my color and the color of my father and my children, who God created, and I am happy that my children are going to grow up to be against racism especially that their mother and father are of different colors.”

Ramadan is married to Nesrine Abdel Fattah, with whom he shares three kids.

It is not far back that Ramadan’s name was trending on social media. Last month, he faced backlash online with people saying he paid Spanish actor Enrique Arce to wish him a happy birthday.

Arce, who stars as Arturo Román in the widely popular Netflix show “La Casa De Papel,” responded to these comments with a video saying: “Just to make things clear – I don’t know – I’ve been told that there’s a big thing happening right now. This is from Red One, he contacted me (and) he told me you are the greatest,” Arce said, speaking to Ramadan, in the video.

“I am following you on Instagram. I hope we get to work together man. I’ve heard you are pretty great, so I hope I get to meet you someday in person.”