Russia fires anti-tank gun at oil well to put out blaze at Siberian oil plant

Flames and smoke rise from a site of a fire at the Yarakta oil field, operated by a subsidiary of the Irkutsk Oil Company, in Irkutsk region, Russia, in this screen grab taken from video released June 8, 2020. (Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

  • The well in Siberia’s Irkutsk region caught fire on May 30 and authorities called in the army on Friday
MOSCOW: Russia said on Monday it had successfully put out a fire at a Siberian oil well after officials called in the military to shoot anti-tank artillery shells at the wellhead from a distance in order to quell the flames.
The well in Siberia’s Irkutsk region, operated by a subsidiary of the Irkutsk Oil Company, caught fire on May 30 and authorities called in the army on Friday.

(Video: Russia's Ministry of Defense Facebook)

Soldiers flew in an MT-12 Rapira anti-tank weapon to the remote site in Siberia and, working at night, fired rounds at the wellhead from 180 meters away in order to break it from the well, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
“This helped set up the blowout prevention equipment to then seal the well and put out the fire,” it said in a statement circulated along with footage of the operation.
Soldiers in full military body armor and helmets — as well as coronavirus face masks — could be seen dragging the heavy feet of the weapon apart in order to set it up before shooting artillery rounds.
The fire happened at a new field that accounted for just a tiny fraction of Irkutsk Oil Company’s overall output. In 2018, the company produced 9 million tons of oil and gas condensate.

Boris Johnson would not agree that Britain is a racist country, says spokesman

Updated 08 June 2020
Agencies

  • UK PM acknowledges there is still more to do to combat cases of discrimination and racism
LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson would not agree that Britain is a racist country but acknowledges there is still more to do to combat cases of discrimination and racism, his spokesman said on Monday.
"The PM doesn't doubt that there continues to be discrimination and racism but would not agree that this is a racist country. We have made very significant progress on this issue but there remains more to do," the spokesman told reporters.
"The PM is absolutely committed to continuing efforts to stamp out racism and discrimination."

Johnson said anti-racism demonstrations had been “subverted by thuggery” after protesters tore down a statue of a slave trader in the city of Bristol and scrawled graffiti on a statue of Winston Churchill in London.

London’s Metropolitan police said a dozen people were arrested and eight officers injured after demonstrators clashed Sunday with police in central London.

Johnson said while people have a right to peacefully protest, they have no right to attack the police. He said: “These demonstrations have been subverted by thuggery - and they are a betrayal of the cause they purport to serve.’’

Crime, Policing and Justice Minister Kit Malthouse called Monday for those responsible for toppling the bronze memorial to slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol to be prosecuted.

But Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees told the BBC that while he doesn’t condone criminal damage, he felt no “sense of loss” for the statue.

(With Reuters and AP)

