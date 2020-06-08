Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority uses blockchain tech for funds transfer

Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Qassim province calls to ensure quality of face masks

AL-QASSIM: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal on Monday chaired a meeting at his office via videoconference to review measures to boost face masks industry and support productive families and small-scale businesses.

He was briefed about the “support and prevention” initiative launched in cooperation with different departments and associations of the governorate.

Prince Faisal said the initiative will help many families therefore it is necessary to regulate the production and sale of face masks. He stressed the need to activate sewing factories and providing productive families with all facilities in this regard.

The Qassim governor also called on relevant authorities to ensure the quality of face masks due to its significance in protecting people from contracting viruses.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the King Abdul Aziz Society and other associations are actively taking part to ensure the success of this key initiative.