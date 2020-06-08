Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority uses blockchain tech for funds transfer

You are here

  • SAMA is striving to explore and experiment with emerging technologies to keep pace with the global trends of central banks
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) has recently used blockchain technology to deposit part of the liquidity it announced to be injected into the banking sector.
This is part of SAMA’s actions aimed at boosting the sector’s capabilities to continue providing credit facilities. SAMA is one of the first central banks to experiment with blockchain technology for money transfers. The move is one of the key innovative initiatives launched by SAMA to promote Fintech in the Kingdom.
Other SAMA initiatives include the Fintech Saudi Initiative launched in cooperation with the Capital Market Authority, the introduction of SAMA Regulatory Sandbox, and an array of digital banking services and payments.
SAMA is striving to explore and experiment with emerging technologies to keep pace with the global trends of central banks.

  • Prince Faisal: The initiative will help many families therefore it is necessary to regulate the production and sale of face masks
AL-QASSIM: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal on Monday chaired a meeting at his office via videoconference to review measures to boost face masks industry and support productive families and small-scale businesses.
He was briefed about the “support and prevention” initiative launched in cooperation with different departments and associations of the governorate.
Prince Faisal said the initiative will help many families therefore it is necessary to regulate the production and sale of face masks. He stressed the need to activate sewing factories and providing productive families with all facilities in this regard.
The Qassim governor also called on relevant authorities to ensure the quality of face masks due to its significance in protecting people from contracting viruses.
The Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the King Abdul Aziz Society and other associations are actively taking part to ensure the success of this key initiative.

 

