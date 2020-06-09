You are here

Darfur war crimes fugitive Ali Kushayb in ICC custody: court

Sudanese militia leader Ali Kushayb has been arrested on war crimes charges related to the conflict in Darfur more than 13 years after a warrant was issued for him. (File/AP)
AFP

  • Kushayb is charged with 50 crimes against humanity and war crimes
  • He surrendered to authorities in a remote corner of northern Central African Republic
THE HAGUE: Longtime fugitive militiaman Ali Kushayb has turned himself in to the International Criminal Court, where he is facing war crimes charges for his role in Sudan’s Darfur conflict, the ICC announced Tuesday.
Kushayb, around 63, also known as Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, is wanted on 50 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed between 2002-2004 in Sudan’s western Darfur region.
“Ali Kushayb is in the custody of the ICC after surrendering himself voluntarily in the Central African Republic on account of an ICC arrest warrant issued on 27 April 2007,” the Hague-based court said in a statement.
ICC prosecutors say Kushayb was a senior commander in the notorious Janjaweed militia during the fighting, which erupted in 2003 when ethnic African rebels took up arms against Khartoum’s then Arab-dominated government, lead by the now-ousted Omar Al-Bashir.
The rebels say they suffered racial discrimination, marginalization and exclusion in one of the country’s poorest regions.
But Khartoum responded by unleashing the Janjaweed, a group of mostly Arab raiding nomads, recruited and armed to create a militia of gunmen who often mounted horses or camels.
They have been accused of applying a scorched earth policy against ethnic groups suspected of supporting the rebels, raping, killing, looting and burning villages.
Their terror campaign saw the ICC issue arrest warrants against Kushayb in 2007 and Bashir in 2009 and 2010.
About 300,000 people have been killed and 2.5 million displaced in the conflict, the United Nations says.
Thousands of peacekeeping troops from a joint UN-African Union mission were deployed in 2007 to curb the conflict, but their numbers have been gradually reduced since mid-2018 as the conflict has subsided.
An independent tribunal, the ICC was set up in 2002 to deal with the world’s worst crimes which also includes genocide.

Arab News

Sanctions on Iran have produced ‘excellent results,’ says Brian Hook

WASHINGTON: The US is working to renew the arms embargo on Iran, the special envoy to Iran Brian Hook said on Tuesday, adding that sanctions on the Iranian regime had produced "excellent results."

Speaking to Brett D. Schaefer of the Heritage Foundation during an online session, Hook said: "The sanctions on Tehran have led to excellent results and we have deprived the Iranian regime of billions of dollars thanks to the sanctions."

Hook also said Iran was at the forefront of sponsoring terrorism and added that lifting the arms embargo on Tehran would provide the Islamic Republic "an opportunity to destabilize the region."

He said: "Iran is an isolated country and does not enjoy international support," also saying that the US dispute with other countries over policy on Iran was "tactical and not substantive." He continued: "Russia and China want to sell arms to Iran, and the embargo does not suit them."

Hook, citing Iran's attempts to target Saudi Arabia through proxies, said that "not arming Iran contributes to bringing stability to the Middle East," and that preventing the armament of the regime would stop it attacking its neighbors through its proxies.

He said US President Donald Trump had been "very strong against Iran," adding that "the Iranian regime is languishing under great pressure and the door is open to diplomacy ... President Trump will continue to pressure and Iran must respond."

 

